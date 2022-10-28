^

NDRRMC: 85 hurt, 44k families affected by Abra quake

Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 8:42am
This handout photo taken on October 26, 2022, courtesy from the Facebook page of parish priest Christian Edward Padua, shows a damaged church of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente in La Paz town, Abra province, north of Manila, a day after a 6.4-magnitude quake struck the province October 25.
Handout / Christian Edward Padua / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The number of injured persons due to the 6.4-magnitude quake that rocked Abra earlier this week has risen to 85, according to the latest tally of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Of these, 84 reports have been confirmed — with 72 coming from the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest from Ilocos region — and one report is still up for validation.

The NDRRMC as of Friday has yet to log any fatality or reported missing person due to the quake.

The quake has also affected 44,447 families or 147,378 persons in Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions and CAR. Of these, 20 families or 68 persons remain inside three evacuation centers, days after the quake hit.

On late Tuesday night, Abra and nearby provinces in Northern Philippines was hit by a 6.4-magnitude quake. This comes three months after the same provinces was jolted by a 7.0-magnitude quake in late July.

The earthquake has partially damaged 4,670 houses and totally destroyed 14 others.

So far, the NDRRMC has logged an estimated damage to infrastructure at P81,980,750. CAR sustained the most damage at P59 million, followed by the Ilocos region at P21.15 million and Cagayan Valley at P1.768 million.

The Council said the government has so far provided P353 million worth of assistance to the three affected regions, in the form of financial aid, family food pack, hygiene kit, sleeping kits, family kits, kitchen kits and assistance to individuals in crisis situation.

