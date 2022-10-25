Mactan-Cebu airport flights resume after Korea Air plane prompts temporary closure

A member of security looks at the plane of Korean Air flight KE631 with its belly lying on the runway at the airport in Cebu City, central Philippines on October 24, 2022, after it overshot the runway late October 23 while landing in bad weather. A Korean Air plane slid off the runway in central Philippines, causing slight injuries and shutting down the country's second busiest airport, authorities said on October 24.

MANILA, Philippines — Flights to and from Mactan-Cebu International Airport have resumed as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Department of Transportation announced.

In a text message to reporters, the DOTr said the latest update from the airport was that the runway is now open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate flights.

This came after a plane of Korean Air overshot the runway of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport late Sunday night, causing the rerouting of some flights and the cancellation of several others the following morning.

Airlines for departures shall be in touch with their passengers for the necessary pre-departure and check-in procedures, the Mactan Cebu International Airport also said in a separate advisory.

All passengers are advised to monitor their flights before proceeding to the airport and coordinate with their respective airlines for the status of their flights.

International and domestic flights to and from MCIA were canceled until further notice in the wake of the incident, though the airport reported that no one was hurt.

"All 162 passengers and 11 crew onboard the A330 aircraft were immediately evacuated and tended to by airport emergency personnel," it said in a press statement Monday.