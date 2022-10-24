^

Mactan-Cebu airport closed to flights after Korea Air plane overshoots runway

October 24, 2022 | 9:16am
This June 2022 file photo shows a waiting lounge at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu
MANILA, Philippines — A plane of Korean Air overshot the runway of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport late Sunday night, causing the rerouting of some flights and the cancellation of others on Monday morning.

The Mactan Cebu Airport said the incident happened at 11:11 p.m. and involved Korean Air flight no. KE631. The plane overshot the runway when it tried to land during heavy rains.

'No one was hurt during the incident. All 162 passengers and 11 crew onboard the A330 aircraft were immediately evacuated and tended to by airport emergency personnel," it added in a statement on Monday morning.

In a separate statement, Korean Air president Keehong Woo apologized for the incident.

“While the party is doing its best to ensure that passengers are safe and comfortable without any inconvenience, we will make all efforts to ensure the situation is resolved as early as possible," he also said, adding the airline is coordinating with local authorities.

The MCIA runway has been ordered temporarily closed for the safe removal of the aircraft.

“For now, all international and domestic flights to and from MCIA are canceled until further notice… Passengers with flights to and from MCIA are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines first before proceeding to the airport,” the airport management added.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air have both announced cancellations of flights due to the incident. 

CEBU

KOREA AIR

MACTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
