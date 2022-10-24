^

LIST: Flights cancelled due to plane that overshot Mactan airport runway

Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 9:21am
LIST: Flights cancelled due to plane that overshot Mactan airport runway
This undated file photo shows the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.
The Freeman / Aldo Nelbert Banaynal

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:06 a.m.) — Airlines on Monday morning announced cancellation of several flights as authorities work to remove the Korean Air aircraft that overshot the runway of Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The Mactan Cebu Airport said the incident happened at 11:11 p.m., involving Korean Air flight no. KE631. The plane overshot the runway in a landing attempt during heavy rains.

According to the Rights of Air Passengers, travelers whose flights are cancelled due to causes not attributable to their air carrier are entitled to a reimbursement of the full value of their fare.

The following flights are affected due to the incident.

Philippine Airlines

  • PR1841 Manila - Cebu
  • PR1842 Cebu - Manila
  • PR1845 Manila - Cebu
  • PR1846 Cebu - Manila
  • PR1847 Manila - Cebu
  • PR1848 Cebu - Manila
  • PR2995 Cebu Cagayan de Oro
  • PR2996 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu
  • PR2313 Cebu - Cagayan de Oro
  • PR2314 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu
  • PR2833 Cebu Clark
  • PR2834 Clark Cebu
  • PR2287 Cebu - Bacolod
  • PR2288 Bacolod - Cebu
  • PR2236 Cebu - Tacloban
  • PR2237 Tacloban - Cebu
  • PR2347 Cebu - Puerto Princesa
  • PR2348 Puerto Princesa - Cebu
  • PR2345 Cebu - Davao
  • PR2346 Davao - Cebu
  • PR2363 Cebu - Davao
  • PR2372 Davao - Tagbilaran
  • PR2373 Tagbilaran - Davao
  • PR2364 Davao - Cebu
  • PR2361 Cebu - Butuan
  • PR2362 Butuan - Cebu
  • PR2384 Cebu - Iloilo
  • PR2385 Iloilo – Cebu

Cebu Pacific Air

(As of 7:30 a.m.)

  • 5J 2510 Cebu – Manila
  • 5J 156/157 Cebu – Clark – Cebu
  • DG 6416/6417 Cebu – Iloilo – Cebu
  • DG 6851/6852 Cebu – Siargao – Cebu
  • 5J 572/571 Cebu – Manila – Cebu
  • DG 6715/6716 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
  • 5J 563/564 Manila – Cebu – Manila
  • 5J 126/127 Cebu – Bacolod – Cebu
  • 5J 566/565 Cebu – Manila – Cebu
  • 5J 601/602 Cebu – Davao – Cebu
  • DG 6206/6207 Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
  • DG 6791/6792 Cebu – Ozamiz – Cebu
  • DG 6925/6926 Cebu – Butuan – Cebu
  • DG 6719/6718 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
  • 5J 132/133 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan) – Cebu
  • DG 6895/6896 Cebu – Surigao – Cebu
  • 5J 433/434 Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu
  • DG 6571/6572 Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu
  • DG 6515/6516 Cebu – Dumaguete – Cebu
  • DG 6641/6642 Cebu – Pagadian – Cebu
  • DG 6575/5676 Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu
  • 5J 568/567 Cebu – Manila – Manila
  • DG 6603/6604 Cebu – Dipolog – Cebu
  • 5J 578/577 Cebu – Manila – Cebu
  • 5J 249/250 Cebu - General Santos - Cebu
  • 5J 128/129 Cebu - Incheon - Cebu
  • DG 6853/6854 Cebu - Siargao - Cebu
  • 5J 597/598 Cebu - Davao - Cebu
  • DG 6519/6520 Cebu - Dumaguete - Cebu
  • 5J595/596 Cebu - Davao - Cebu
  • 5J720/721 Davao - Iloilo - Davao
  • 5J 839/840 Zamboanga - Tawi Tawi - Zamboanga
  • 5J 393/394 Davao - Zamboanga - Davao

RELATED: Airport groups launch OPLAN 2022 for holiday celebrations

