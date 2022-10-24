LIST: Flights cancelled due to plane that overshot Mactan airport runway
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:06 a.m.) — Airlines on Monday morning announced cancellation of several flights as authorities work to remove the Korean Air aircraft that overshot the runway of Mactan-Cebu International Airport.
The Mactan Cebu Airport said the incident happened at 11:11 p.m., involving Korean Air flight no. KE631. The plane overshot the runway in a landing attempt during heavy rains.
According to the Rights of Air Passengers, travelers whose flights are cancelled due to causes not attributable to their air carrier are entitled to a reimbursement of the full value of their fare.
The following flights are affected due to the incident.
Philippine Airlines
- PR1841 Manila - Cebu
- PR1842 Cebu - Manila
- PR1845 Manila - Cebu
- PR1846 Cebu - Manila
- PR1847 Manila - Cebu
- PR1848 Cebu - Manila
- PR2995 Cebu Cagayan de Oro
- PR2996 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu
- PR2313 Cebu - Cagayan de Oro
- PR2314 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu
- PR2833 Cebu Clark
- PR2834 Clark Cebu
- PR2287 Cebu - Bacolod
- PR2288 Bacolod - Cebu
- PR2236 Cebu - Tacloban
- PR2237 Tacloban - Cebu
- PR2347 Cebu - Puerto Princesa
- PR2348 Puerto Princesa - Cebu
- PR2345 Cebu - Davao
- PR2346 Davao - Cebu
- PR2363 Cebu - Davao
- PR2372 Davao - Tagbilaran
- PR2373 Tagbilaran - Davao
- PR2364 Davao - Cebu
- PR2361 Cebu - Butuan
- PR2362 Butuan - Cebu
- PR2384 Cebu - Iloilo
- PR2385 Iloilo – Cebu
Cebu Pacific Air
(As of 7:30 a.m.)
- 5J 2510 Cebu – Manila
- 5J 156/157 Cebu – Clark – Cebu
- DG 6416/6417 Cebu – Iloilo – Cebu
- DG 6851/6852 Cebu – Siargao – Cebu
- 5J 572/571 Cebu – Manila – Cebu
- DG 6715/6716 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
- 5J 563/564 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 126/127 Cebu – Bacolod – Cebu
- 5J 566/565 Cebu – Manila – Cebu
- 5J 601/602 Cebu – Davao – Cebu
- DG 6206/6207 Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
- DG 6791/6792 Cebu – Ozamiz – Cebu
- DG 6925/6926 Cebu – Butuan – Cebu
- DG 6719/6718 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
- 5J 132/133 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan) – Cebu
- DG 6895/6896 Cebu – Surigao – Cebu
- 5J 433/434 Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu
- DG 6571/6572 Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu
- DG 6515/6516 Cebu – Dumaguete – Cebu
- DG 6641/6642 Cebu – Pagadian – Cebu
- DG 6575/5676 Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu
- 5J 568/567 Cebu – Manila – Manila
- DG 6603/6604 Cebu – Dipolog – Cebu
- 5J 578/577 Cebu – Manila – Cebu
- 5J 249/250 Cebu - General Santos - Cebu
- 5J 128/129 Cebu - Incheon - Cebu
- DG 6853/6854 Cebu - Siargao - Cebu
- 5J 597/598 Cebu - Davao - Cebu
- DG 6519/6520 Cebu - Dumaguete - Cebu
- 5J595/596 Cebu - Davao - Cebu
- 5J720/721 Davao - Iloilo - Davao
- 5J 839/840 Zamboanga - Tawi Tawi - Zamboanga
- 5J 393/394 Davao - Zamboanga - Davao
RELATED: Airport groups launch OPLAN 2022 for holiday celebrations
