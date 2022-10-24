LIST: Flights cancelled due to plane that overshot Mactan airport runway

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:06 a.m.) — Airlines on Monday morning announced cancellation of several flights as authorities work to remove the Korean Air aircraft that overshot the runway of Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The Mactan Cebu Airport said the incident happened at 11:11 p.m., involving Korean Air flight no. KE631. The plane overshot the runway in a landing attempt during heavy rains.

According to the Rights of Air Passengers, travelers whose flights are cancelled due to causes not attributable to their air carrier are entitled to a reimbursement of the full value of their fare.

The following flights are affected due to the incident.

Philippine Airlines

PR1841 Manila - Cebu

PR1842 Cebu - Manila

PR1845 Manila - Cebu

PR1846 Cebu - Manila

PR1847 Manila - Cebu

PR1848 Cebu - Manila

PR2995 Cebu Cagayan de Oro

PR2996 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu

PR2313 Cebu - Cagayan de Oro

PR2314 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu

PR2833 Cebu Clark

PR2834 Clark Cebu

PR2287 Cebu - Bacolod

PR2288 Bacolod - Cebu

PR2236 Cebu - Tacloban

PR2237 Tacloban - Cebu

PR2347 Cebu - Puerto Princesa

PR2348 Puerto Princesa - Cebu

PR2345 Cebu - Davao

PR2346 Davao - Cebu

PR2363 Cebu - Davao

PR2372 Davao - Tagbilaran

PR2373 Tagbilaran - Davao

PR2364 Davao - Cebu

PR2361 Cebu - Butuan

PR2362 Butuan - Cebu

PR2384 Cebu - Iloilo

PR2385 Iloilo – Cebu

Cebu Pacific Air

(As of 7:30 a.m.)

5J 2510 Cebu – Manila

5J 156/157 Cebu – Clark – Cebu

DG 6416/6417 Cebu – Iloilo – Cebu

DG 6851/6852 Cebu – Siargao – Cebu

5J 572/571 Cebu – Manila – Cebu

DG 6715/6716 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

5J 563/564 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 126/127 Cebu – Bacolod – Cebu

5J 566/565 Cebu – Manila – Cebu

5J 601/602 Cebu – Davao – Cebu

DG 6206/6207 Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu

DG 6791/6792 Cebu – Ozamiz – Cebu

DG 6925/6926 Cebu – Butuan – Cebu

DG 6719/6718 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

5J 132/133 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan) – Cebu

DG 6895/6896 Cebu – Surigao – Cebu

5J 433/434 Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu

DG 6571/6572 Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu

DG 6515/6516 Cebu – Dumaguete – Cebu

DG 6641/6642 Cebu – Pagadian – Cebu

DG 6575/5676 Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu

5J 568/567 Cebu – Manila – Manila

DG 6603/6604 Cebu – Dipolog – Cebu

5J 578/577 Cebu – Manila – Cebu

5J 249/250 Cebu - General Santos - Cebu

5J 128/129 Cebu - Incheon - Cebu

DG 6853/6854 Cebu - Siargao - Cebu

5J 597/598 Cebu - Davao - Cebu

DG 6519/6520 Cebu - Dumaguete - Cebu

5J595/596 Cebu - Davao - Cebu

5J720/721 Davao - Iloilo - Davao

5J 839/840 Zamboanga - Tawi Tawi - Zamboanga

5J 393/394 Davao - Zamboanga - Davao

