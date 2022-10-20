^

Marcos names 2 Court of Appeals, 1 Court of Tax Appeals justices

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 10:01am
Marcos names 2 Court of Appeals, 1 Court of Tax Appeals justices
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo administers the oath of office of the newly-appointed Justices (from left) Court of Appeals Associate Justices Selma Palacio Alaras & Wilhelmina B. Jorge-Wagan, and Court of Tax Appeals Associate Justice Corazon G. Ferrer-Flores
Supreme Court Public Information Office, release

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has named two new justices of the Court of Appeals and one magistrate to the Court of Tax Appeals.

Regional Trial Court Judges Selma Palacio Alaras and Wilhelmina Jorge-Wagan have been appointed to the Court of Appeals. They take over the posts vacated by former CA Associate Justices Gabriel Ingles and Edgardo Camello, respectively.

Marcos also named SC’s Fiscal Management and Budge Office chief Corazon Ferrer-Flores as the new associate justice of the Court of Tax Appeals.

She will take over the spot vacated by former CTA magistrate Juanito Castañeda.

The three new appointees to the Judiciary took their oath of office before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday, according to a post from the Supreme Court Public Information Office.

Their appointment papers are dated October 11.

The three are the first appointees of Marcos to the Judiciary.

BONGBONG MARCOS

COURT OF APPEALS

COURT OF TAX APPEALS

SUPREME COURT
