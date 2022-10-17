^

Headlines

Makabayan lawmakers seek probe into PNP’s journalist house visits

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 3:28pm
Makabayan lawmakers seek probe into PNPâ€™s journalist house visits
Demonstrators hold placards at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on October 4, 2022. A Philippine radio broadcaster and government critic was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers at the House of Representatives are seeking to conduct an investigation into the unnannounced police visits to the residences of journalists and related privacy violations.

Reps. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list), Arlene Brosas (GABRIELA Women’s Party), and Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) filed House Resolution 484 on Monday following reports of police visits over the weekend.

“These so-called house visits, occurring in the context of other threats and attacks against journalists, have the effect of increasing, without due cause and process, police presence near journalists and produce rife opportunities for surveillance on them,” the resolution read, noting that these further cause a “shadow of unease, if not fear.” 

Among those who were paid a visit by a police officer was GMA broadcast journalist JP Soriano. He said police in civilian clothes visited him in his house last Saturday in an effort to check-up on the welfare and safety of journalists following the murder of radio commentator Percy Lapid.

READ: GMA journalist says plainclothes cop visited home to check for ‘threats’

Police Lt. Col. Dexter Versola, NCRPO spokesperson, on Monday said foregoing wearing their uniform was done to keep things discreet.

READ: NCRPO: Plainclothes officers meant to be discreet for journalists

While the National Union of Journalists welcomed the effort to reach out to journalists to check up on their safety, the group also urged the police to conduct these dialogues through formal channels either through newsrooms or through press corps, press clubs, and other journalists’ organizations.

Concern on how journalists’ addresses and information were obtained were also raised, with House Resolution 484 noting that “there is a violation of the right to privacy of the journalists against unauthorized or illegal access to and disclosure and use of their personal information.”

“The practice of profiling and granting illegal access to and disclosure and use of the personal information of the people to unauthorized individuals and entities poses fear and threat to their lives and safety,” the bill read.

On Sunday, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also said the Philippine National Police should be held accountable for violating journalists’ right to privacy. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio and Franco Luna

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MAKABAYAN

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
The Davao City prosecutors’ office has effectively junked the cyber libel charges that international evangelist of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

22 hours ago
Estrada said police should explain the unannounced visits and how they got journalists' home addresses.
Headlines
fbtw
Invest while dollar strong, Concepcion urges OFWs

Invest while dollar strong, Concepcion urges OFWs

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Opportunity knocks for overseas Filipino workers to invest in the Philippines now that the dollar is stronger, a business...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility
play

Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility

7 hours ago
"This tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow morning, then turn and move...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino scientists abroad urged to help lift Philippine economy

Filipino scientists abroad urged to help lift Philippine economy

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino appealed to the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism of Filipino scientists abroad in urging them...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
NDRRMC: Nearly 28k people affected by 'Neneng'

NDRRMC: Nearly 28k people affected by 'Neneng'

6 hours ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council has reported that Typhoon Neneng, which has left the Philippine Area...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government should improve workers&rsquo; conditions in infrastructure projects&rsquo;

‘Government should improve workers’ conditions in infrastructure projects’

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The government must ensure the welfare of construction workers and give them ample opportunities to upskill, especially those...
Headlines
fbtw
World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The government expressed optimism that affordable and nutritious food would become accessible in the Philippines as nations...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, &lsquo;tasty&rsquo; price hike

DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, ‘tasty’ price hike

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is still studying the requests to increase the prices of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pand...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyeing &lsquo;register anywhere&rsquo; system

Comelec eyeing ‘register anywhere’ system

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
To enable more Filipinos to participate in the elections, the Commission on Elections is looking to adopt a “register...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with