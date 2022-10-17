Makabayan lawmakers seek probe into PNPâ€™s journalist house visits

Makabayan lawmakers seek probe into PNP’s journalist house visits

Demonstrators hold placards at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on October 4, 2022. A Philippine radio broadcaster and government critic was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers at the House of Representatives are seeking to conduct an investigation into the unnannounced police visits to the residences of journalists and related privacy violations.

Reps. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list), Arlene Brosas (GABRIELA Women’s Party), and Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) filed House Resolution 484 on Monday following reports of police visits over the weekend.

“These so-called house visits, occurring in the context of other threats and attacks against journalists, have the effect of increasing, without due cause and process, police presence near journalists and produce rife opportunities for surveillance on them,” the resolution read, noting that these further cause a “shadow of unease, if not fear.”

Among those who were paid a visit by a police officer was GMA broadcast journalist JP Soriano. He said police in civilian clothes visited him in his house last Saturday in an effort to check-up on the welfare and safety of journalists following the murder of radio commentator Percy Lapid.

Police Lt. Col. Dexter Versola, NCRPO spokesperson, on Monday said foregoing wearing their uniform was done to keep things discreet.

While the National Union of Journalists welcomed the effort to reach out to journalists to check up on their safety, the group also urged the police to conduct these dialogues through formal channels either through newsrooms or through press corps, press clubs, and other journalists’ organizations.

Concern on how journalists’ addresses and information were obtained were also raised, with House Resolution 484 noting that “there is a violation of the right to privacy of the journalists against unauthorized or illegal access to and disclosure and use of their personal information.”

“The practice of profiling and granting illegal access to and disclosure and use of the personal information of the people to unauthorized individuals and entities poses fear and threat to their lives and safety,” the bill read.

On Sunday, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also said the Philippine National Police should be held accountable for violating journalists’ right to privacy. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio and Franco Luna