GMA journalist says plainclothes cop visited home to check for ‘threats’

A protester holds a placard at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on October 4, 2022. A Philippine radio broadcaster and government critic was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 4:49 p.m.) — A GMA journalist reported Saturday that his private residence was visited by an individual who claimed to be a police officer in plainclothes who was checking for “threats” following the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid.

In a series of tweets, JP Soriano said the police officer told him that they were ordered by the Philippine National Police to check on journalists.

“I said that there are no threats against me, then I was asked if my picture can be taken for documentation, and I politely declined,” Soriano wrote on Twitter in Filipino.

He said that the police officer left afterwards and looked for the address of another journalist, who happened to be his neighbor.

He said he called Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro and confirmed that police officers are knocking on media workers’ doors to check for threats. He also found out that another journalist had called the local chief executive as cops also visited their home.

“This is a clear violation of the [Data] Privacy Act. If the PNP really wants to coordinate with or check on us, this should be done at our office, not at our homes,” Soriano said.

In another tweet later Saturday, Soriano said Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos called him to assure that he "would immediately investigate the matter and will give whatever necessary assistance."

The PNP has yet to issue a statement on the supposed police officer’s visit at Soriano’s residence and the homes of other journalists.

After Lapid’s killing, PNP chief Police Gen. Rodolgo Azurin directed the National Capital Region Police Office to hold dialogues with media personalities within its jurisdiction to get a sense of the danger that reporters go through in the course of their work.

Azurin also urged journalists to come forward if they have fears due to threats on their life related to their work.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said while it is "welcome and encouraging" that the NCRPO is reaching out to journalists, these meetings are best done through newsrooms or through other press organizations.

"Far from making us feel safe, the visits add to our anxiety as these were done without coordination with newsrooms," the NUJP said, adding that these "surprise visits" violate journalists' right to privacy.

The NUJP also called on police to address online threats against journalists, including red-tagging.

Despite Azurin's assurance of protection, the government has not always been receptive to reports of threats against journalists.

In March, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security claimed that Baguio City journalist Aldwin Quitasol had mistaken a motorcycle exhaust backfire as gunshots. Although the police investigation into the incident was still ongoing, the task force advised the public: "HUWAG BASTA MANIWALA SA MGA MARITES! (Don't believe rumormongers)"

In June, Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. — then OIC of the PNP — insinuated that media arrested at a land cultivation, or bungkalan, activity in Concepcion, Tarlac were there to cause trouble. "Imagine, maybe even the media was just meddling there. In the first place, if you went there, you're already with those people," he said then.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists' 2021 World Impunity Index, the Philippines is the seventh in the list of countries worldwide where journalists are murdered and the perpetrators go free. — with a report from Franco Luna