DOH: 14,333 COVID-19 cases logged from October 3 to 9

Philstar.com
October 10, 2022 | 7:15pm
DOH: 14,333 COVID-19 cases logged from October 3 to 9
Commuters don face masks on while waiting for available public transport along Taft Avenue in Manila on Monday night, Sept. 12, 2022 as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approves an executive order allowing the voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor settings as recommended by the IATF.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 14,333 additional COVID-19 infections in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

Cases averaged 2,048 a day from October 3 to 9. The figure was 10% lower than the number of infections logged from a week before.

Of the new cases, only five had severe and critical illness.

There are currently 669 patients with severe and critical conditions. They represented 9.2% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the health department showed that 24.3% of 2,524 beds in intensive care units across the country were utilized as of Sunday, while 27.2% of 21,039 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 256 fatalities in the past week. Of those, 29 occurred from September 26 to October 9.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 3.9 million COVID-19 cases, with over 63,000 deaths, since the pandemic started in 2020.

DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said that experts projected 1,204 cases a day by the end of October if cases “follow a continuous slow downward trend.”

However, if compliance with minimum public health standards continues to decrease, infections may range from 4,055 to as high as 8,670 by the end of the month.

Over 73.3 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 20.1 million people have gotten booster shots.

“As we continually lift restrictions and as mobility further increases, occurrence of cases and periodic spikes are inevitable. But vaccination will be central in ensuring minimal hospitalization with severe disease and as well as deaths,” De Guzman said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
