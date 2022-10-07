Broadcaster assaulted outside station after hosting program

Demonstrators hold placards at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on October 4, 2022. A Philippine radio broadcaster and government critic was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Four masked men in hoodies reportedly beat up a broadcaster on Friday just outside a radio station in Iloilo City after he finished hosting his program.

DYRI RMN Iloilo reported that Flo Hervias, who hosts the blocktime show “Banwa Binag-binaga”, was assaulted by men who pretended to be garbage collectors waiting for him to come out of the radio station’s building.

Among the topics that Hervias discusses in his radio program is the rehabilitation of the public market in the city.

In a statement condemning the attack, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines – Iloilo chapter said Hervias sustained injuries in the mouth and near his eyes as a result of the attack.

“The daylight attack against Hervias, right in front of the radio station, shows how assaults against Filipino media workers have become more brazen,” the NUJP chapter said as it called on police to protect journalists.

NUJP-Iloilo condemns the attack on broadcaster Flo Hervias who was beat up earlier today just outside the RMN Iloilo station by four masked men in hoodies.



This attack came just three days after broadcaster Percy Lapid’s fatal ambush in Las Piñas @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/1naTpfmo8E — Xave Gregorio (@XaveGregorio) October 7, 2022

The assault on Hervias came just four days after radio commentator and fierce government critic Percy Lapid was fatally ambushed in Las Piñas City as he was on his way to broadcast his show “Lapid Fire.”

Lapid’s shooting is the second killing of a journalist under the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and has been widely condemned as an attack on press freedom. — Xave Gregorio