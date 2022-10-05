^

Headlines

DOH: Measles, rubella cases 153% higher than 2021

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 4:07pm
DOH: Measles, rubella cases 153% higher than 2021
A child reacts during a Philippine Read Cross Measles Outbreak Vaccination Response in Baseco compound, a slum area in Manila on February 16, 2019.
AFP / Noel Celis, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has recorded 450 measles and rubella cases since the start of the year, with Calabarzon logging the most number of infections, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Most of the measles and rubella cases were from Calabarzon (70), Central Visayas (61), and Metro Manila (47), data as of September 17 showed.

The number of measles and rubella infections this year was 153% higher than the 178 cases recorded during the same period in 2021.

Two deaths were reported in 2022.

According to the health agency, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Central Visayas, and Metro Manila have exceeded the measles epidemic threshold in the recent four morbidity weeks covering August 21 to September 17.

Measles clusters were reported in Brgy. Caranglaan in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, and Brgy. Balangasan in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Low jab rates

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire warned Tuesday that the country might see another measles outbreak next year if the measles vaccination rate does not improve.

Only 62.9% of children and infants in the Philippines were fully immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases. The government targets a 95% immunization coverage.

Almost three million children have not received measles vaccination, Vergeire added.

The department attributed low vaccination rates to the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the hesitancy of parents.

The highly-politicized Dengvaxia controversy tainted the government’s immunization programs, not only discrediting the anti-dengue jab but also casting doubt on other vaccines that could protect people from life-threatening diseases.

Measles, according to the World Health Organization, is a highly-contagious disease that is spread by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact or direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions.

Unvaccinated young children are at highest risk of measles and its complications.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MEASLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Vic Rodriguez out from Malaca&ntilde;ang

Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Vic Rodriguez out from Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Vic Rodriguez are no longer Malacañang officials, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marga Nograles named Tourism Promotions Board chief

Marga Nograles named Tourism Promotions Board chief

By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
Maria Margarita “Marga” Nograles, officially assumes her role as the new Chief Operating Officer of the marketing...
Headlines
fbtw
Percy Lapid &mdash; broadcaster and government critic &mdash; shot dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

Percy Lapid — broadcaster and government critic — shot dead in Las Piñas

1 day ago
Broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid and for his staunch criticism of the Duterte and Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw

PBA, more banks served notices over Uy debt

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Garnishment notices were issued yesterday to the Philippine Basketball Association as well as more depositary banks of Phoenix Petroleum in line with the complaint filed for the unpaid debt of the Dennis Uy-owned...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR looking into killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid

CHR looking into killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid

7 hours ago
In a statement, CHR condemned the killing and stressed that journalists are essential in upholding democracy and demanding...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LTO seeks to fulfill 90% of license plate backlog before end of 2023

LTO seeks to fulfill 90% of license plate backlog before end of 2023

26 minutes ago
The LTO said it will use its own plant to produce a percentage of the required license plates.
Headlines
fbtw
Confidential, intel funds in the national budget: What you need to know

Confidential, intel funds in the national budget: What you need to know

By Xave Gregorio | 39 minutes ago
What are confidential and intelligence funds anyway and why do they court so much scrutiny?
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA declares official end of habagat; amihan to begin soon

PAGASA declares official end of habagat; amihan to begin soon

2 hours ago
"Moreover the strengthening of the high-pressure area over the Asian continent has led to the gradual changing of the season,"...
Headlines
fbtw
Educators renew call for higher pay on World Teachers' Day

Educators renew call for higher pay on World Teachers' Day

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers urged the authorities to increase the entry pay rate of public school educators to salary...
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman: Recent resignations should prompt better vetting of appointees

Lagman: Recent resignations should prompt better vetting of appointees

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Lagman, recently elected president of the minority Liberal Party, said that while appointments to the Cabinet are the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with