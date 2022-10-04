^

Headlines

DOH: Measles outbreak by next year unless vaccine rates improve

Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 2:22pm
DOH: Measles outbreak by next year unless vaccine rates improve
Children aged 5 to 11 years old, accompanied by their guardians, receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the Marikina Sports Complex on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, the fifth day of pediatric vaccination in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino children might see an outbreak of measles as soon as the start of next year if low immunization rates do not pick up in the coming months, the Department of Health warned Tuesday.

At a media forum Tuesday afternoon, DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the department was in talks with the World Health Organization, which recommended intensified routine immunization after it found that nearly 1 million children in the country did not have a single dose of a vaccine in the past two years, which left them susceptible to transmission.

Citing DOH data, Vergeire said that out of a target of 95-percent immunization, only 62.9% of children and infants in the country were fully immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases. Almost 3 million children did not have measles vaccination, she also said.

“It’s low…There might be an impending outbreak of measles in the country by next year if we are not going to do anything,” she said, adding that the figures so far were much lower than coverage in previous years.

“We need to strengthen our routine immunization…we need a whole of government and whole of society approach in this problem.”

According to Vergeire, the main problems besides the hesitancy of parents included pandemic-induced restrictions that stopped parents from leaving their homes.

“Hesitancy is still there but in our view, with the right information and the cooperation of each stakeholder, we can convince our parents to have their children vaccinated in our routine immunization to protect them from diseases,” Vergeire said in mixed Filipino and English.

Children still under threat of COVID-19

Vergeire also quelled concerns of a coronavirus surge caused by the return to face-to-face classes, saying cases will naturally go up because mobility is increasing while the virus is still around. 

According to DOH data, 1,967 new cases — 869 of which were from Metro Manila — along with 29 deaths, and 2,604 recoveries were recorded Monday afternoon. 14.1% of tests around the country are coming out positive. 

The DOH OIC pointed out that there are surveillance and safety officers deployed in schools to monitor if classes are causing the spread of COVID-19. 

"As soon as someone gets sick, they get sent home or referred to the city's health unit...If there is a positive case in a school, our protocol of course is to isolate that learner who got sick," she said in Filipino. 

"If we get to a point where we see that admissions in hospitals are increasing, that's the time that we will rethink our policy. But for now, everyone is being given guidance that we all have to do our efforts to be protected."

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MEASLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Percy Lapid &mdash; broadcaster and government critic &mdash; shot dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

Percy Lapid — broadcaster and government critic — shot dead in Las Piñas

6 hours ago
Broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid and for his staunch criticism of the Duterte and Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
ERC rejects Meralco, SMC rate hike petition

ERC rejects Meralco, SMC rate hike petition

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has denied a joint rate hike petition of Manila Electric Co. and San Miguel Corp. power...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators &ndash; group

Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators – group

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Philippines is experiencing a shortage not only in health care workers, but also in nursing educators, according to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos explains F1 Grand Prix trip days later, calls it 'best way to drum up business'

Marcos explains F1 Grand Prix trip days later, calls it 'best way to drum up business'

5 hours ago
“They say that playing golf is the best way to drum up business, but I say it’s Formula 1. What a productive weekend!”...
Headlines
fbtw
Operations vs POGO workers committing crimes to continue

Operations vs POGO workers committing crimes to continue

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Government efforts against Chinese workers of shuttered Philippine offshore gaming operators will continue even as the state...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Malaca&ntilde;ang hit with another resignation as Angeles steps down as press secretary

Malacañang hit with another resignation as Angeles steps down as press secretary

By Xave Gregorio | 25 minutes ago
Trixie Cruz-Angeles is the second top Malacañang official to resign following former Executive Secretary Vic Rodr...
Headlines
fbtw
NCR police forms task force to probe shooting of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid

NCR police forms task force to probe shooting of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid

By Franco Luna | 29 minutes ago
"Like they say, do not shoot the messenger. Why would you go after the media? If they write something it should have a basis,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines tops global disaster risk index

Philippines tops global disaster risk index

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The Philippines ranked first on the list of global disaster risk hotspots based on the latest World Risk Index report, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid draws wide condemnation

Killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid draws wide condemnation

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid in Las Piñas on Monday night drew wide condemnation, with some saying this is...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers ask SC to cite Badoy in indirect contempt over rants vs Manila judge

Lawyers ask SC to cite Badoy in indirect contempt over rants vs Manila judge

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Lawyers and law school deans on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to cite former Palace official Lorraine Badoy-Partosa in indirect...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with