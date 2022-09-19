Broadcaster stabbed dead in Negros Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — Police in Negros Oriental have taken custody of the suspect in the killing of Renato "Rey" Blanco, a broadcaster who was stabbed to death on Sunday night.

In an advisory, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said early police reports found that Blanco, a resident of Bais City and a radio broadcaster for Power 102.1 DYRY RFM in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental, was visiting the house of a certain Wilbert Amada in Barangay Himocdongan in the same town when he was stabbed.

In a Facebook post, Power 102.1 expressed condolences to Blanco's family and friends and said that his death does not mean the end of his advocacy of defending people who are being abused, especially the poor.

The radio station added: "Walang demokrasya kung walang independiyenteng media. Kung patahimikin mo ang mga mamamahayag, pinatahimik mo ang boses ng demokrasya."

(There is no democracy without an independent media. If you silence a journalist, you are silencing the voice of democracy)

Charles Amada, Wilbert's brother and the suspect in the case, is being detained at the Mabinay Police Station.

In a separate statement sent to reporters, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security said that while it is still too early to determine the exact motive behind the incident, it will presume the killing to be "work related" as a matter of policy.

Initial reports from the PNP coursed through Police Lt. Col. Maria Aurora Rayos, Police Regional Office 7 public information officer, say Blanco was stabbed in the "right clavicle area" with a 10-inch knife.

Blanco was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

To recall, Public Information Officers of the PNP were officially designated as PTFOMS’ Focal Persons last January to serve as the “first line of defense” of media workers all over the country. — Franco Luna