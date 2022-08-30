On Press Freedom Day, Palace says admin respects and recognizes press freedom

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines observed the National Press Freedom Day for the first time on Tuesday, the Office of the Press Secretary gave assurance that the Marcos administration respects the freedom of the press guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Kinikilala at nirerespeto ng ating pamahalaan, sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., ang press freedom sa bansa na nakabatay sa ating Saligang Batas o Konstitusyon (The government, under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., recognizes and respects press freedom in our country that is stated in the Constitution)," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a Facebook post.

Republic Act No. 11699, which declared August 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day, was signed into law last April by former president Rodrigo Duterte. The working holiday is in honor of Marcelo del Pilar, the Spanish colonial period editor and propagandist who is regarded as the father of Philippine journalism. Del Pilar, who edited the Filipino reformist newspaper La Solidaridad, was born on Aug. 30, 1850.

While the Philippines was previously dubbed the home of the freest press in Asia, various media watchdogs have expressed concern over the constraints that Filipino journalists face as they perform their responsibilities.

The Philippines' ranking in the World Press Freedom Index slipped nine notches to 147th among 180 countries this year, according to a report released by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) last May. The RSF cited the "government's targeted attacks and constant harassment, since 2016, of journalists and media outlets that are too critical.”

Some journalists who covered Marcos during the 2022 election campaign have complained about difficulties gaining access to him but the president has denied this, saying he is "always out in the public."

In a recent interview, Angeles said the freedom being enjoyed by journalists won't change under Marcos.

"You're free to talk. We’re not changing anything. Whatever freedom we have now will always be our freedom. Our Constitution guarantees that," the press secretary said during the oath-taking of the officers of the National Press Club last August 25.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said it marks the first National Press Freedom Day with hope "despite knowing that the community is navigating a challenging media landscape."

"Despite the recognition by law of the importance of the press, journalists still face issues with accreditation and access to government offices that they cover, are quick to be labeled as purveyors of 'fake news', and remain under threat from a colonial-era libel law as well as from loose interpretations of laws like the Anti-Terrorism Act," the group said in a statement.

"More than government recognition, it is the media community's assertion of freedom of the press and of expression and of the people's right to know as well as the support from the public we serve that will make August 30 — the birth anniversary of Marcelo H. Del Pilar — a true celebration of press freedom and of journalism in the Philippines," it added.