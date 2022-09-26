^

Headlines

LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs in areas under Alert Level 1

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 3:26pm
LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs in areas under Alert Level 1
Commuters lined up at an EDSA bus carousel terminal along Monumento in Caloocan City on Tuesday morning (June 7, 2022). Some motorists also opted to take public transportation following the recent round of fuel increases.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board announced Monday it would allow standing passengers inside some Public Utility Vehicles in areas under Alert Level 1 once more.

According to LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2022-070 sent to reporters Monday afternoon, only Public Utility Buses and Modern Public Utility Jeepneys Class 2 will be allowed to have standing passengers.

The board's circular however outlined that operations will be in accordance with the following conditions:

  • Low-Entry/Low Floor public utility bus: a maximum of 15 standing passengers will be allowed, one-person apart
  • Coach-type public utility bus: a maximum of 10 standing passengers will be allowed, one-person apart
  • Modernized public utility jeepney Class 2: a maximum of five standing passengers will be allowed, one-person apart

The LTFRB said the policy is meant "to make the most of the spaces in the following public vehicles without violating public health safety protocols" per the directive of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

But the memorandum circular said operators should maintain the strict implementation of minimum public health safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Applications for PUVs less than three years old

The LTFRB also announced it would be allowing applications for Certificates of Public Convenience (CPC) by PUV operators for vehicles that are not more than three years old.

Per MC No. 2022-072, vehicles only have until June 30 to apply.

According to Board Resolution no. 52 s. 2018 of the LTFRB, only new vehicles sold or issued in the year the CPC is applied or purchased in the previous year before the CPC is applied are eligible.

But based on Memorandum Circular No. 2022-072, vehicles no more than three years old can now be applied in consideration of the request of PUV operators affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LTFRB reminded PUV drivers and operators that anyone caught violating its regulations will be subject to appropriate punishment in accordance with the conditions of their Certificate of Public Convenience and Joint Administrative Order 2014-01.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DOTR

LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD

LTFRB

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

PUBLIC UTILITY VEHICLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Karding&rsquo; makes second landfall in Aurora
play

‘Karding’ makes second landfall in Aurora

19 hours ago
Karding was last seen over the coastal waters of General Nakar, with peak winds of 185 kilometers an hour and gusts of up...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

19 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Karding".
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 3 lifted as &lsquo;Karding&rsquo; continues to move away

Signal No. 3 lifted as ‘Karding’ continues to move away

7 hours ago
Karding was last seen 190 kilometers west of Dagupan City in Pangasinan, with peak winds of 140 kph near the center and gusts...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines does not need money from POGOs &ndash; senator

Philippines does not need money from POGOs – senator

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The country does not need the trickling revenues from Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), which are not only unstable...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No.5 over Polillo as &lsquo;Karding&rsquo; seen to make landfall in Quezon, Aurora

Signal No.5 over Polillo as ‘Karding’ seen to make landfall in Quezon, Aurora

1 day ago
Its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, PAGASA forecasts the super typhoon to move westward in the next six to twelve hours, before...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines, world leaders urged to ramp up climate action after 'Karding' onslaught

Philippines, world leaders urged to ramp up climate action after 'Karding' onslaught

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Scientists warn that storms are becoming more intense as the planet continues to heat up because of human-induced climate...
Headlines
fbtw
Integrated Bar, PJA: Don't tolerate personal attacks and threats vs judges

Integrated Bar, PJA: Don't tolerate personal attacks and threats vs judges

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
"Stating rational observations on the decisions of the judiciary is normal. Attacking its members and threatening them with...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Here&rsquo;s where you can donate to communities affected by 'Karding'

LIST: Here’s where you can donate to communities affected by 'Karding'

2 hours ago
Here's how you can extend help, either by donating cash or in-kind, to communities hit by typhoon "Karding."
Headlines
fbtw
'Karding' weakens slightly; Signal No. 1 still up in parts of Luzon

'Karding' weakens slightly; Signal No. 1 still up in parts of Luzon

3 hours ago
Moving west northwest at 30 kph, the typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday evening.
Headlines
fbtw
Six people killed in onslaught of 'Karding'

Six people killed in onslaught of 'Karding'

By Ron Lopez | 5 hours ago
The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year left at least six people dead, authorities said Monday, after heavy...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with