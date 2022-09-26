LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs in areas under Alert Level 1

Commuters lined up at an EDSA bus carousel terminal along Monumento in Caloocan City on Tuesday morning (June 7, 2022). Some motorists also opted to take public transportation following the recent round of fuel increases.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board announced Monday it would allow standing passengers inside some Public Utility Vehicles in areas under Alert Level 1 once more.

According to LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2022-070 sent to reporters Monday afternoon, only Public Utility Buses and Modern Public Utility Jeepneys Class 2 will be allowed to have standing passengers.

The board's circular however outlined that operations will be in accordance with the following conditions:

Low-Entry/Low Floor public utility bus: a maximum of 15 standing passengers will be allowed, one-person apart

a maximum of 15 standing passengers will be allowed, one-person apart Coach-type public utility bus: a maximum of 10 standing passengers will be allowed, one-person apart

a maximum of 10 standing passengers will be allowed, one-person apart Modernized public utility jeepney Class 2: a maximum of five standing passengers will be allowed, one-person apart

The LTFRB said the policy is meant "to make the most of the spaces in the following public vehicles without violating public health safety protocols" per the directive of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

But the memorandum circular said operators should maintain the strict implementation of minimum public health safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Applications for PUVs less than three years old

The LTFRB also announced it would be allowing applications for Certificates of Public Convenience (CPC) by PUV operators for vehicles that are not more than three years old.

Per MC No. 2022-072, vehicles only have until June 30 to apply.

According to Board Resolution no. 52 s. 2018 of the LTFRB, only new vehicles sold or issued in the year the CPC is applied or purchased in the previous year before the CPC is applied are eligible.

But based on Memorandum Circular No. 2022-072, vehicles no more than three years old can now be applied in consideration of the request of PUV operators affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LTFRB reminded PUV drivers and operators that anyone caught violating its regulations will be subject to appropriate punishment in accordance with the conditions of their Certificate of Public Convenience and Joint Administrative Order 2014-01.