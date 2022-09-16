^

LTFRB approves fare hikes across public transportation

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 6:54pm
A long queue of commuters wait for rides along Ortigas Extension in Cainta and Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved Friday a battery of fare increases in jeepneys, buses, taxis, and Transport Network Vehicle Services following petitions by transport groups after the agency "recognized the need for a fare increase following the continuing rise of oil prices."

For jeepneys: In the decision released by the Board, a P1 provisional increase was approved for traditional and modern public utility jeepneys for the first four kilometers.

The minimum base fare for traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJ) will be P12, while modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJ) will be at P14.

With the increase, fares for the succeeding kilometer run for TPUJ will be P1.80 from the current P1.50, while for MPUJ will be P2.20 from P1.80.

For public utility buses: Operators petitioned for P4 to P7 base fare hikes and per succeeding kilometer rate ranging from P0.45 to P1.20. 

The LTFRB approved a P2 uniformed base fare increase for city and provincial buses for the first five kilometers and the succeeding kilometer fare increase of P0.35 to P0.50 depending on the type of bus.

For taxis and Transport Network Vehicle Services: The LTFRB also increased the flagdown rate of taxis and TNVS by P5.

Upon effectivity of the decision, the minimum fare for taxis and sedan-type TNVS will be P45, while AUV/SUV-type TNVS will be at P55.

For hatchback-type TNVS, the flagdown rate will be P35 with no increase in the succeeding kilometers

The 20% discount for senior citizens, persons with disability, and students will still be effective. 

