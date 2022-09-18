^

Marcos flies to US for UN General Assembly

September 18, 2022
Marcos flies to US for UN General Assembly
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. flies to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly on September 18, 2022. This will be the president’s first trip to the US in years, despite a standing a contempt order related to a human rights class suit, and his first appearance before the international community.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has departed to the US to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at its headquarters in New York City.

The chief executive will be out of the country until Saturday, September 24. He is scheduled to deliver the Philippines’ national statement at the afternoon session of the High-Level General Debate on September 20. 

"I will outline our expectations of the United Nations and the work ahead, the role our country will play and our contributions in strengthening the international system," Marcos said in his departure statement on Sunday morning.

This will be the president’s first trip to the US in years — he is the subject of a standing a contempt order related to a human rights class suit — and his first appearance before the international community after state visits to Indonesia and Singapore earlier this month.

Marcos said his UNGA address will highlight the Philippines’ priorities and plans to tackle economic recovery, food security, and agricultural productivity.

The Philippines is among the 51 charter members that created the UN in 1945. Over 150 heads of state and government officials are expected to participate at the 77th UNGA themed “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

The session aims to zero in on the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, and other humanitarian challenges and the global economy.

“We will affirm the country’s commitment to the ideals of the UN, citing its contributions to peaceful settlement of disputes and of international law and highlighting the importance of the UN in fostering international dialogue and cooperation,” Marcos said.

Marcos will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres as well as other leaders to explore opportunities to collaborate in food security, agriculture, renewable energy, and climate change. 

The presidential delegation will include officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers, as well as members of the country’s economic team and between 20 to 30 Philippine business leaders.

Aside from the UNGA, Marcos will participate in business roundtable discussions and attend the economic briefing where the Philippines will be pitching to US-based investors and business leaders in a bid to improve Philippine-US trade relations.

He will also meet with members of the Filipino community during his six-day working visit to New York.

