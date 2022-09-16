^

Headlines

Philippines receives over 2M Pfizer COVID-19 jabs for kids from Australia

Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 4:14pm
Philippines receives over 2M Pfizer COVID-19 jabs for kids from Australia
A vial of the Biontech-Pfizer vaccine Comirnaty in the pediatric dosage is seen at a children vaccination center in Dortmund, western Germany, on December 16, 2021, before the start of COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children under 12 years in Germany.
AFP / Ina Fassbender

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Australia that will be used to immunize children, the Department of Health said Friday.

In a release, the DOH said the agency has received 2.28 million doses of pediatric Pfizer jabs from the Australian government through the support of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.

An additional 720,000 doses are expected to arrive in the country within the same week.

The initial tranche is part of the six million pediatric Pfizer vaccine doses that Australia will donate to the Philippines until the end of this year.

“These vaccines are an important part of the Australian government’s support for children in the Philippines, which extends across the health, education sectors, and protection from abuse and exploitation,” said Mr. Richard Sisson, Chargé d’Affaires of the Australian Embassy to the Philippines.

The Australian government also procured and donated solar-powered vaccine refrigerators, walk-in cold rooms and personal protective equipment. It also helped train 490 health staff on cold chain management.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department is hoping that more parents will get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 with the arrival of more vaccines.

Latest government data showed that more than 9.9 million adolescents and almost 4.9 million children have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Overall, 72.8 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against the virus. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COVID-19 VACCINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Typhoon Nanmadol to enter PAR Friday

Typhoon Nanmadol to enter PAR Friday

8 hours ago
Heading west northwest at 10 kph, the typhoon is expected to enter PAR this afternoon. It will be called “Josie”...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara getting separate confidential funds as Vice President, DepEd chief

Sara getting separate confidential funds as Vice President, DepEd chief

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte, whose Office of the Vice President will receive P500 million in confidential funds next year,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos New York trip to focus on economic, investment opportunities

Marcos New York trip to focus on economic, investment opportunities

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Marcos is set to travel to the United States next week, from September 18 to 24 for the 77th session of the United Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Protective agents&rsquo; involved in killing Chinese &ndash; PNP

‘Protective agents’ involved in killing Chinese – PNP

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Twelve “protective agents” were involved in the killing of a 30-year-old Chinese national in Parañaque...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DBM exec Lao finally attends Senate hearing on DepEd laptops

Ex-DBM exec Lao finally attends Senate hearing on DepEd laptops

By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
“I recognize my stroke but it’s possible that I was signing this in a rush,” he said multiple times. “I...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Fact check: Previous budgets did have provision for Martial Law museum

Fact check: Previous budgets did have provision for Martial Law museum

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
National expenditure plans from 2017 to 2020 contained a special provision allotting trust receipts from the ill-gotten wealth...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH seeks amendment to Magna Carta of Public Health Workers

DOH seeks amendment to Magna Carta of Public Health Workers

2 hours ago
Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, called on legislators to support the agency’s priority...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Metro Manila at moderate risk for COVID-19, but hospital utilization remains low

DOH: Metro Manila at moderate risk for COVID-19, but hospital utilization remains low

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Despite the increase in cases, the hospital utilization rate in Metro Manila remains at low risk.
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate rising, but indicators still considered low

OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate rising, but indicators still considered low

7 hours ago
"These [numbers] are still considered low. The rise in cases in the NCR is likely to cause a corresponding rise in infections...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.5%

DOH: COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.5%

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
From 12 percent last week, the national positivity rate for COVID-19 increased to 12.5 percent with new COVID infections posting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with