Typhoon Nanmadol to enter PAR Friday

Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 8:49am
Satellite image shows Typhoon Nanmadol.
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Nanmadol may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility around Friday noon but the cyclone will not have any direct effects on the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Nanmadol was last seen 1,530 kilometers east of northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with peak winds of 140 kph near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph.

Heading west at 15 kph, the typhoon is expected to enter PAR around noon, weather specialist Benison Estareja said. It will be called “Josie” once it enters the country’s jurisdiction.

Nanmadol will not have any direct impacts on the country because it is forecast to remain far from the country’s landmass. It is also expected to leave PAR Friday evening.

The typhoon, however, is enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat. The southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and the western section of Mindanao, PAGASA said.

Residents of MIMAROPA, Bicol region, and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

The southwest monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

