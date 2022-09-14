Cyclone outside PAR becomes tropical storm

The tropical storm with international name "Nanmadol" was last seen 1,910 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has intensified into a tropical storm, the state weather bureau reported Wednesday.

According to PAGASA, the cyclone with international name “Nanmadol” will enter the PAR region as a typhoon on Thursday evening or Friday morning. It will be called “Josie” once inside the country’s jurisdiction.

“Improving environmental conditions by tomorrow will enable the tropical cyclone to further intensify,” it explained.

The storm was last seen 1,910 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph. It was heading east northeastward at 10 kph.

“This tropical storm is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and not directly affect the weather condition in the country,” PAGASA said.

However, it may enhance the southwest monsoon. This may bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas starting Wednesday or Thursday,

Cyclone’s track