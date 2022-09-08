Inday keeps strength; Stormâ€™s direct effects â€˜unlikelyâ€™

Inday keeps strength; Storm’s direct effects ‘unlikely’

Inday was last seen 1,215 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with peak winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph. It is moving west at 15 kph.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Inday maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday morning.

PAGASA said the tropical storm is “unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period.”

However, Inday may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Extreme Northern Luzon (1.5 to 3.5 meters) starting Saturday. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

The cyclone may reach severe tropical storm category within 24 hours and intensify further as it tracks the favorable environment of the Philippine Sea. Weather forecasters said the possibility of a rapid intensification within the forecast period is not ruled out.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday or Monday.

Inday’s track

Sep 08, 2022 02:00 PM - 1,160 km east of Northern Luzon

Sep 09, 2022 02:00 AM - 1,075 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

Sep 09, 2022 02:00 PM - 945 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

Sep 10, 2022 02:00 AM - 835 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

Sep 10, 2022 02:00 PM - 730 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Sep 11, 2022 02:00 AM - 655 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Sep 12, 2022 02:00 AM - 660 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (Outside PAR)

Sep 13, 2022 02:00 AM - 840 km north northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico