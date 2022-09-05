^

Headlines

DOH tallies 17,145 new COVID-19 cases in past week

Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 5:23pm
DOH tallies 17,145 new COVID-19 cases in past week
In this photo taken on August 22, 2022, parents accompany their children on their first day of face-to-face classes at the Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 17,145 additional COVID-19 cases from August 29 to September 4, the Department of Health said Monday.

Cases averaged 2,448 a day in the past week. The figure was 10% lower than the number of cases logged from a week before.

COVID-19 cases in Visayas are on a plateau, while infections in Mindanao are showing signs of plateauing, the DOH earlier said. Other areas are "on a slow downward trend."

The agency also verified 354 fatalities last week. Of those, 108 deaths occurred from August 22 to September 4.

RELATED: Palace: Marcos Jr. still weighing issues on requiring face masks vs COVID-19

According to the DOH, 40 of the new cases had severe and critical illness.

A total of 768 patients were in severe and critical conditions, representing 10.1% of total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

The department said severe and critical cases are decreasing slowly.

Latest data showed that 23.5% of 2,529 beds in intensive care units were occupied, and 30.9% of non-ICU beds were used.

Over 72.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, only 18.2 million people have received their first booster dose, while 2.3 million have received their second booster. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pagcor brings order to Okada Manila; Cojuangco-led board ousted

Pagcor brings order to Okada Manila; Cojuangco-led board ousted

18 hours ago
The group of businessman Antonio Cojuangco was ordered to cease and desist by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., based...
Headlines
fbtw
Kapatid calls for release of Nasino, 2 activists after court voids faulty warrants

Kapatid calls for release of Nasino, 2 activists after court voids faulty warrants

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has voided the search warrants that led to the arrest of three activists in February 2020, including...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines should proceed with West Philippine Sea exploration without China&rsquo;

‘Philippines should proceed with West Philippine Sea exploration without China’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines should proceed to explore and develop the oil and gas in the West Philippine Sea, similar to the action of...
Headlines
fbtw
Locsin named ambassador to UK

Locsin named ambassador to UK

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed former foreign affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. as ambassador to the United Kingdom of...
Headlines
fbtw
Lapid wants healthy food program to replace chips, sugary drinks in schools

Lapid wants healthy food program to replace chips, sugary drinks in schools

5 hours ago
"If we ensure that students have sufficient access to foods with high nutritional value, we can ensure that we can increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
House panel OKs bill requiring SIM card registration

House panel OKs bill requiring SIM card registration

51 minutes ago
If passed into law, the bill mandates those who intend to purchase SIM cards to register their personal information with...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH reports 656 new Omicron subvariant cases

DOH reports 656 new Omicron subvariant cases

2 hours ago
There were 624 new cases of fast-spreading Omicron BA.5 subvariant, according to the September 2 sequencing results provided...
Headlines
fbtw
Nurses' group seeks P50K salary to help stem exodus of healthcare workers

Nurses' group seeks P50K salary to help stem exodus of healthcare workers

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a statement, Filipino Nurses United said an entry salary of P50,000 a month for nurses both in private and public health...
Headlines
fbtw
As talk of SIM card registration revived, senator seeks hearings on scam texts

As talk of SIM card registration revived, senator seeks hearings on scam texts

7 hours ago
"It is alarming that while major telecommunications providers claim to have already blocked a significant number of spam and...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-privacy exec warns of trust crisis in SMS

Ex-privacy exec warns of trust crisis in SMS

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
People using short messaging service will shift faster to internet messaging platforms, triggering a trust crisis on text...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with