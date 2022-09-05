DOH tallies 17,145 new COVID-19 cases in past week

In this photo taken on August 22, 2022, parents accompany their children on their first day of face-to-face classes at the Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 17,145 additional COVID-19 cases from August 29 to September 4, the Department of Health said Monday.

Cases averaged 2,448 a day in the past week. The figure was 10% lower than the number of cases logged from a week before.

Related Stories DOH reports 656 new Omicron subvariant cases

COVID-19 cases in Visayas are on a plateau, while infections in Mindanao are showing signs of plateauing, the DOH earlier said. Other areas are "on a slow downward trend."

The agency also verified 354 fatalities last week. Of those, 108 deaths occurred from August 22 to September 4.

RELATED: Palace: Marcos Jr. still weighing issues on requiring face masks vs COVID-19

According to the DOH, 40 of the new cases had severe and critical illness.

A total of 768 patients were in severe and critical conditions, representing 10.1% of total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

The department said severe and critical cases are decreasing slowly.

Latest data showed that 23.5% of 2,529 beds in intensive care units were occupied, and 30.9% of non-ICU beds were used.

Over 72.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, only 18.2 million people have received their first booster dose, while 2.3 million have received their second booster. — Gaea Katreena Cabico