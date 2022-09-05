DOH reports 656 new Omicron subvariant cases

This undated National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH handout photo obtained August 1, 2021, shows a transmission electron color-enhanced micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Monday the detection of 656 additional cases of Omicron subvariants in the country.

There were 624 new cases of fast-spreading Omicron BA.5 subvariant, according to the September 2 sequencing results provided by the DOH.

Related Stories Nurses' group seeks P50K salary to help stem exodus of healthcare workers

Of the new BA.5 cases, nearly 97% were local cases. Most of the additional cases were from Metro Manila with 134, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region with 119, and Calabarzon with 61.

Meanwhile, 13 additional BA.4 cases and one new BA.2.12.1 case were found. Eighteen were tagged as “other sublineages.”

The DOH said that COVID-19 cases in Visayas are on a plateau, while infections in Mindanao are “showing signs of plateauing.” Other areas are “on a slow downward trend.”

The number of severe and critical cases is also showing a slow decline, the agency said.

Over 72.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, only 18.2 million people have received their first booster dose, while 2.3 million have received their second booster. — Gaea Katreena Cabico