'Henry' leaves Luzon mostly untouched

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor) left one person dead, displaced a little more than a hundred people and disrupted classes in dozens of cities and towns, according to an initial report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday.

NDRRMC said the typhoon affected 110 families, or 321 people, in the Ilocos Region, with 149 having to take shelter in evacuation centers. Burgos in Ilocos Sur tallied the most people affected by the typhoon at 179.

One person in the same region is reported to have died because of the typhoon but NDRRMC said this has yet to be validated. A reported death in Cagayan Valley was attributed to "localized thunderstorms" and not to the typhoon.

'Henry' also rendered nine roads and bridges in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions impassable and cut power in 11 towns and cities, although power has since been restored. Only six motorbancas — in Cagayan Valley — were reported stranded as of Sunday morning.

Classes were suspended in 27 cities and towns while work was suspended in nine.

Updated reports on agricultural and infrastructure damage may yet come in.

'Henry' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday and was over the East China Sea as of early Sunday morning.