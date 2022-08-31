^

Headlines

Children’s rights advocate Bernadette Madrid named Ramon Magsaysay awardees

Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pediatrician and children’s rights advocate Bernadette Madrid has been named as one of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay awardees for her work on “creating safe spaces for abused children nationwide.”

Madrid was among the four awardees of what is considered “Asia’s premier prize and highest honor” and often likened to the Nobel Prize named on Wednesday. It aims to “honor greatness of spirit shown in service to the peoples of Asia.”

She joins Cambodian psychiatrist and mental health advocate Sotheara Chim, Japanese opthalmologist and humanitarian Tadashi Hattori, and Indonesia-based French environmental activist Gary Bencheghib.

READ: Cambodian psychiatrist helping genocide survivors wins 'Asia's Nobel Prize'

Life’s work

Madrid has led the Philippine General Hospital’s Child Protection Unit (PGH-CPU), said to be the first emergency unit for abused children in the country, for over two decades.

“She has been at the forefront in providing medical, legal, and psychosocial care to children and women who are victims of abuse,” Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation Chairman Aurelio Montinola III said during the virtual awarding ceremony on Wednesday.

“We are honoring her for her admirable commitment in championing the rights of the most vulnerable and for her transformative work in integrating child protection into the health infrastructure in the Philippines.”

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund has noted that 80% of Filipino children has experienced violence or abuse at home, in school and their communities, or online. The RMAF noted Madrid has “devoted her career to ensuring that the problem is ‘seen’ and fully addressed.” 

The PGH-CPU also later became a central agency for a child protection units across the country through the Child Protection Network Foundation, Inc. (CPN), where Madrid has designed programs and worked with other stakeholders as its designated executive director.

Giving back

Madrid studied medicine and pediatrics at the University of the Philippine (UP) Manila. She did her post-residency fellowship in ambulatory pediatrics at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. 

The center’s Child Abuse Program was what exposed Madrid to the problem of violence against children. She went back to Manila in hopes of setting up a similar program at the PGH, but it did not bear fruit due to lack of support. 

Madrid went back to her home province of Iloilo to pursue private practice until she headed back to Manila in 1996 to lead the emergency unit for abused children in PGH. The unit has since served 27,639 children as of end-2021. 

Called a “one-stop health facility,” the PGH-CPU provides a program with medical, legal, social, and medical health services for abused kids and their families. It is said to be “the best medical system for abused children in Southeast Asia.”

Meanwhile, Madrid also oversees the programs over at the Network of Women and Child Protection Units (WCPUs), which was formed in partnership with UP Manila, PGH-CPU, CPN, the Department of Health, local government units and the private sector. 

Madrid plays a vital role in helping coordinate WCPU’s staff of 237 physicians, 199 social workers, and 85 police officers. They offer programs in medical and psychosocial care, child safety and legal protection, among others. 

“It is multidisciplinary work that calls for Madrid to be all at once a doctor, educator, researcher, social leader, organizer, and advocate,” the RMAF said.

The network has 123 WCPUs across 61 provinces and 10 cities. It has so far provided services to 119,965 children and teenagers as well as 30,912 women. 

“I feel that I was prepared to do this work. I was given the talent to do this and it has developed as I worked,” Madrid was quoted as saying.

Aside from the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Award, Madrid was also named the Most Outstanding Pediatrician of the Year 2021 by the Philippine Pediatric Society, Inc. and she also received the Outstanding Service Award on Child Protective Services 2012 from the National Children’s Advocacy Center USA. 

She and the three other awardees for this year join a roster of over 340 individuals and organizations who have been recognized by the RMAF over the past six decades for their “selfless service” in their communities at home and abroad.  

They will each get a certificate a medallion with an embossed image of Ramon Magsaysay. The foundation will have an in-person awarding ceremony in Manila on November. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

CHILD ABUSE

RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tropical Depression Gardo to bring rains over Luzon

Tropical Depression Gardo to bring rains over Luzon

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The trough of Tropical Depression Gardo is expected to bring rains over parts of Luzon today, as the state weather bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee threatens to take funds from NCDA

Imee threatens to take funds from NCDA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
For failure to provide basic information like the total number of persons with disabilities, Sen. Imee Marcos has threatened...
Headlines
fbtw
Sebastian merely suspended &ndash; Palace

Sebastian merely suspended – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Agriculture undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian who had signed the unauthorized order on the importation of 300,000 metric tons...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines joins 5 countries removing proof of vax in HEIs

Philippines joins 5 countries removing proof of vax in HEIs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Philippines now joins five other countries that removed the requirement for higher education institution students and...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel to investigate alleged sexual harassment in schools

Senate panel to investigate alleged sexual harassment in schools

By Xave Gregorio | 15 hours ago
The Senate panel on women, children, family relations and gender equality is set to investigate next week allegations of sexual...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
MMDA suspends own no-contact apprehension after SC stop order

MMDA suspends own no-contact apprehension after SC stop order

3 hours ago
"There's a lot we need to find out, whether or not we should intervene in the petition. So we're going to be asking for advice...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;President Marcos respects press freedom&rsquo;

‘President Marcos respects press freedom’

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
As the country observed National Press Freedom Day for the first time yesterday, the Office of the Press Secretary gave assurance...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP wants Facebook, YouTube to disclose data on OSAEC

PNP wants Facebook, YouTube to disclose data on OSAEC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday filed before the Department of Justice warrants against Facebook and YouTube to compel...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker urges review of SRA mandate

Lawmaker urges review of SRA mandate

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Amid the sugar importation mess, a senior administration lawmaker proposed yesterday a review of the mandate of the Sugar...
Headlines
fbtw
DOST, DENR tackle priorities in Cabinet meet

DOST, DENR tackle priorities in Cabinet meet

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The priority programs of the science and environment departments, including efforts related to food, energy and water security,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with