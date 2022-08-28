PNP says additional requests to visit De Lima on her birthday were filed late

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Sunday said it does not deprive detained individuals of opportunities to have visitors, saying also that additional requests to see former senator Leila de Lima on her birthday were filed too late.

In a statement published by the Police Community Affairs and Development Group in Eastern Visayas on Sunday, the police Public Information Office emphasized that those who wish to visit persons in PNP custody should file a written request at least 10 working days before their intended date of visit, subject to approval.

The PNP Custodial Center allegedly received additional requests to see de Lima just four days in advance. However, there was also a visitation request filed weeks before that was turned down on the day itself.

"The Senator is aware that her request fell short of the required number of days stated in the memo, but still the PNP Headquarters and Support Service made earnest efforts to process the request," Police Col. Mark Pespes of the PNP Headquarters Support Service said.

He said the Custodial Service Unit told de Lima informally on Friday evening and through a letter on Saturday that the request “was immediately processed but did not reach approval.”

“Any request for visitation is evaluated thoroughly and will usually take a process which needs ample time before it finally gets approved if ever no complications are observed,” Pespes said.

Most of the political personalities who requested to see de Lima on Saturday for the detained ex-senator’s birthday were barred entry. Only her brother Vicente was allowed to see her as the police only permitted visits from immediate family members.

Economist and former socioeconomic planning secretary Solita Monsod said their request was filed weeks before and was only “verbally disapproved” on Saturday morning.

READ: PNP denies visits for detained ex-senator De Lima's birthday

Among those who wished to see her on her birthday were Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay 1st District), former chief of staff of late president Noynoy Aquino Julia Abad, former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, former Supre Court Justice Conchita Carpio-Morales, and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.

De Lima remains behind bars despite the retraction of allegations against her by multiple personalities, who previously linked her to illegal drugs. She was also cleared by the Office of the Ombudsman in a bribery complaint.