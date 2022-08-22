Signal No. 1 hoisted in 12 areas due to â€˜Floritaâ€™

Signal No. 1 hoisted in 12 areas due to ‘Florita’

Satellite image as of 8 a.m. on August 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday morning placed 12 areas in Luzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 due to tropical depression Florita.

Florita was last spotted 310 kilometers east of Casiguran Aurora, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph.

The tropical depression was moving west southwest at 20 kph.

PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience winds between 30 and 60 kph in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains within the same time period.

What to expect?

According to PAGASA, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may affect Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, and Aurora until Monday evening.

Residents of Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region may experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains from Monday evening to Tuesday evening.

Moderate to heavy rains may be dumped over the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan and the rest of Cagayan Valley, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Central Luzon.

The state bureau also warned that strong winds—or strong breeze to near gale strength—will be experienced in areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect.

In the next 24 hours, gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength may be experienced, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas, in Bicol region, Batangas, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Antique, and Aklan as ‘Florita’ begins to enhance the prevailing southwest monsoon.

The tropical depression will also bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.1 meters) over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

Florita’s track, intensity

Florita will continue moving west southwest or west in the next 12 hours before turning west northwest or northwest this afternoon or evening.

“On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is forecast to maintain this heading until it makes landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela on tomorrow afternoon,” PAGASA said.

Then, the center of Florita will traverse the Babuyan Channel and may pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Florita is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm today. PAGASA noted that there is a potential for slight weakening as it crosses the northern portion of Northern Luzon “due to frictional effects of the rugged terrain.” Despite this, Florita will likely remain a tropical storm throughout its passage over land.

Forecast position

Aug 22, 2022 2:00 PM - 210 km East of Casiguran, Aurora

Aug 23, 2022 2:00 AM - 125 km Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

Aug 23, 2022 2:00 PM - In the vicinity of J. Pallagao, Baggao

Aug 24, 2022 2:00 AM - 120 km North Northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Aug 24, 2022 2:00 PM - 340 km West Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan (OUTSIDE PAR)

Aug 25, 2022 2:00 AM - 580 km West of Itbayat, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR)

Aug 26, 2022 2:00 AM - 1,120 km West Northwest of Extreme Northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Guangxi, China (Outside the PAR)

Aug 27, 2022 2:00 AM - 1,595 km West Northwest of Extreme Northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Guizhou, China (Outside the PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico