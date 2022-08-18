6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

Photo from Wikimedia Commons shows the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in the City of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Six government hospitals have been recognized internationally for providing quality medical services, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the World Stroke Organization (WSO) granted “Diamond Status” to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center and Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Bohol during the second quarter of 2022.

“Gold Status” was given to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Negros Occidental and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila.

“Our health care institutions do not simply serve our kababayans. They do so with world-class services and top-notch care and dedication. It makes the realization of the Universal Health Care Act for every Juan and Juana more evident,” Vergeire said in a statement released on Tuesday night.

“This proves the commitment of the department, together with its partner hospitals, to provide quality health care services to Filipinos,” she added.

The WSO is a global organization with around 3,000 individuals and 90 society-members across the globe.

It represents over 55,000 stroke specialists in clinical, research and community settings.

It follows a tier system based on a hospital’s performance against various measures.

For the third time, Vergeire reported that the Philippine Heart Center obtained the “diamond level,” the highest recognition conferred by the Accreditation Canada International for exemplary performance.

The institution evaluates hospitals and health care facilities based on quality, safety, risk management and ethics of medical support services.