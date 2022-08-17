^

DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 7:56pm
This February 2021 photo shows tourists in Boracay.
Malay Municipal Tourism Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment is planning to conduct a job fair after hearing reports that some stakeholders, led by hotel establishments, need more staff to support the growing industry.

The department said it plans to collaborate with the Department of Tourism, the two agencies’ regional offices, and other local government units for a job fair that will be held from September 22 to 24 across the country, with an “initial focus” on Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao. 

DOLE and the DOT will be releasing a memorandum of understanding to cover the project called "Trabaho Turismo Asesnso." 

"What we’re about to undertake aims to support the government’s economic recovery program by providing a platform for job seekers for job opportunities in various tourism sectors and allied services," Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Through the job fairs, we can help organizations find the best candidates for their vacancies, thus bridging industry gaps."

The government aims to use tourism as a tool to create regular employment for its citizens. Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that the agency plans to improve infrastructure in tourist destinations, further digitalize the sector, , and diversify the country’s current tourism portfolio, among their other plans to put the country on the map for tourists

DOLE noted that the country already saw 1.1 million foreign travelers visit the Philippines since it reopened its borders in February, way beyond the 163,879 travelers visiting the country in 2021.

The department said it is already in talks with the Philippine Hotel Owners Association to determine their manpower needs and job vacancies available in preparation for their job fair project. — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

TOURISM
