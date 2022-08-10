^

No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 7:45pm
This shows the "It's More Fun in the Philippines" tourism slogan.
DOT / released

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s long-time tourism slogan “it’s more fun in the Philippines” will be replaced in the near future.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco bared this on Wednesday and said that the Department of Tourism is eyeing to replace the decade-old slogan with a new one that is anchored on making the Filipino brand “distinct.”

This was revealed weeks after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, in his first State of the Nation Address, mentioned his vision of enhancing the Filipino brand in tourism, saying it would spark our “sense of pride and reaffirm our strong sense of identity.

“They say, each brand has a story. As for the Filipino brand, ours is deeply rooted in our rich cultural heritage and the tourism sector plays an invaluable role in the promotion of the Filipino brand,” the president said in his SONA.

“It is time to welcome the rest of the world with an enhanced Filipino brand that is unique, attractive, and creative,” he added.

Frasco said the agency is brewing ideas for a brand campaign change that will abide by the current administration’s vision of revitalizing the “Filipino brand.”

“We will ensure that we do justice to our cultural identity as a nation and harness our strengths as a people and the brand with which we will move forward will be anchored on all of these elements that make our Filipino brand distinct all over the world,” she told reporters.

The tourism chief said the new branding campaign will take into consideration the change in circumstances, citing that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are now in search for substantial and immersive experiences anchored on cultural experience.

The branding campaign will include a new slogan.

For Frasco, the fun factor when traveling in the Philippines need not be said because it’s true.

“But beyond that, we are a beautiful country with beautiful people and a wealth of products and destinations and we want the brand to fully encapsulate all of these nuances of our country beyond having fun,” she said.

The tourism chief also said the slogan launched by the DOT and BBDO Guerrero, one of the country’s most awarded advertising firms, in 2012 has its merits and successes but it is time to “evolve” and “move on.”

Must evolve, move on

“It’s More Fun in the Philippines” replaced “Wow Philippines” which also promoted the country’s tourism.

“First of all, I would just like to thank all of the efforts that have been put in to developing this tagline for the Philippines. And it's certainly had its merits and successes, but at the same time just as we are so people and in life in general, we must evolve and we must move on taking into consideration everything that we have been through,” Frasco said.

“So, the Philippines will continue to be fun. But now also it will have a very substantial approach to its branding campaign,” she added.

Frasco did not disclose when the change in branding campaign and slogan of Philippine tourism will occur but she said she already requested a recalibrated budget for 2023 that could cover her plans for the country’s tourism industry.

The Tourism Promotions Board, on the other hand, reportedly said the government is in the conceptualization stage to achieve this brand revamp that will involve marketing experts and stakeholders.

 

CHRISTINA FRASCO

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
