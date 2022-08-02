Commuter group urges clear guidelines in no-contact apprehension policy

MANILA, Philippines — A transport advocacy group backed the No Contact Apprehension Policy being implemented in various areas in Metro Manila but urged local government units and the Metro Manila Development Authority to address what it said were its confusing rules.

In a statement sent to reporters, The Passenger Forum said that NCAP promotes road safety and motorist discipline by doing away with the element of discretion of traffic enforcers in apprehending drivers who violate traffic laws but pointed to the lack of clear guidelines to minimize confusion.

“While we acknowledge that the NCAP system still has room for improvement, we think this is a first step towards making our roads more friendly towards pedestrians, commuters, and even bicycle riders. In our view, traffic rules are here to protect people and make motorists more responsible," TPF Convener Primo Morillo said.

“The certainty of apprehension through NCAP technology effectively lessens bribery and corruption on our roads. We just need to ensure that there are clear guidelines to minimize confusion like the ones being posted online by some motorists. We also hope our authorities, like the MMDA and LGUs, effectively circulate their official pronouncements regarding traffic rules."

The commuter group also said that the policy should in theory ensure a better pedestrian experience with the system's enforcement of speed limits.

“For Metro Manila to be walkable, we need to effectively impose speed limits and then, transition from footbridges and underpasses to at-grade pedestrian lanes,” Morillo said.

"The successful implementation of our traffic laws through the NCAP is crucial in guaranteeing the safety of commuters in PUVs, on the road, and even those riding their own bikes."

Transport workers push back

Earlier in June, groups representing transport workers, jeepney drivers and operators questioned the harsh enforcement of no-contact apprehensions from the national government, particularly the Metro Manila Development Authority and the Land Transportation Office.

"The fines are openly and clearly oppressive as well as disproportionate to violations committed what is right and appropriate under a range of circumstances," they said in Filipino in a joint statement handed out to reporters at a press conference in June.

"What is being done now is the MMDA or the local government unit immediately tags the supposed violation in the LTO database, preventing vehicle owners from being able to register their units. That is the only time the owner or operator is given notice or knowledge of such a violation, and when you defend the violation, you must first pay under the protest, while the registration process is delayed."

Philstar.com has sought comment from the MMDA. This story will be updated with their response.

