QC gov't to implement No Contact Apprehension Program vs traffic violators in select areas

In this Jan. 4, 2021 photo, heavy traffic greets morotists at Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City on the first day of work for the new year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government's No Contact Apprehension Program took effect Friday along 15 major roads in the city following the dry run from October 2021 to June 2022.

“Road safety is our priority. We're expecting that motorists can be more disciplined in complying with our traffic regulations with the help of the NCAP,” QC Task Force for Transport and Traffic Management head Dexter Cardenas said in Filipino in a statement issued by the city's public information office.

NCAP will utilize state-of-the-art cameras with artificial intelligence technology to capture, photograph, and record the conduction stickers and plate numbers of vehicles in violation of traffic rules and regulations. It will be implemented 24/7 in select roads in the city.

The program will take effect on the following roads:

Quirino Highway (Susano Road, Zabarte Road, and Tandang Sora Ave-Sangandaan)

E. Rodriguez (Tomas Morato, Gilmore, Hemady)

Aurora Blvd. (Hemady, Gilmore, Broadway, 20th Street)

West Ave (Baler)

East Ave (BIR Rd.)

Kamias (Kalayaan)

P. Tuazon (13th, 15th)

Transport workers push back

Earlier in June, groups representing transport workers, jeepney drivers and operators questioned the harsh enforcement of no-contact apprehensions from the national government, particularly the Metro Manila Development Authority and the Land Transportation Office.

"The fines are openly and clearly oppressive as well as disproportionate to violations committed what is right and appropriate under a range of circumstances," they said in Filipino in a joint statement given to reporters at a press conference in June.

"What is being done now is the MMDA or the local government unit immediately tags the supposed violation in the LTO database, preventing vehicle owners from being able to register their units. That is the only time the owner or operator is given notice or knowledge of such a violation, and when you defend the violation, you must first pay under the protest, while the registration process is delayed."

The statement was jointly signed by the following groups:

Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas

National Federation Transport Coop

Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines

Provincial Bus Operator Association of the Philippines

Baclaran Nichols Transport Service

Stop and Go Transport Coalition

How does it work?

The Quezon City government said in its statement that to verify a Notice of Violation or to check your plate number, users must visit the nocontact.quezoncity.gov.ph site.

The NOV will be received within 14 days for city residents or more for non-residents through e-mail or a private courier.

Motorists who received a NOV may pay the corresponding fine within a month of receiving it via the Quezon City website, over-the-counter in select banks, or cash payment at the Department of Public Order and Safety building at the city hall.

A monthly penalty of five percent surcharge against violators for NOVs that remain unpaid beyond the 30-day period will be imposed.

Motorists who want to contest their NOV can file an appeal to the QC Traffic Adjudication Board within ten days from receipt of their NOV.

Traffic enforcers will still apprehend and issue Ordinance Violation Receipts to violators on roads that are not covered by NCAP.

“With the NCAP in full gear, we expect motorists to be more careful and disciplined when plying our roads. We want to instill in them that no one is exempted when it comes to traffic rules and regulations,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“We are committed to ensure the safety of our constituents first, and stubborn drivers are not welcome in Quezon City. We can avoid COVID-19 transmission which will not prevent this system so motorists should not have to worry if they do not violate traffic laws,” the mayor added. — Franco Luna