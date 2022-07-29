Over 1,000 aftershocks recorded in wake of Abra quake

This handout photo taken from the Facebook page of La Trinidad Municipal Police Station shows a rescue team at the site of a collapsed building in La Trinidad, in the province of Benguet on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines. A 25-year-old construction worker in La Trinidad, the capital of the landlocked province Benguet, died when the three-storey building he was working on collapsed, police said.

MANILA, Philippines — The Phivolcs has so far recorded 1,071 aftershocks two days after a shallow magnitude-7 earthquake hit Abra, which killed 6 and injured 116 others.

The aftershocks were recorded in the quake epicenter Lagangilang, as well as Tayum, Bangued, Bucay, Bucloc, Danglas, Dolores, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Luba, Malibcong, Manabo, Peñarrubia, Pilar, Sallapadan, San Juan and Abra.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 19,486 families or 79,260 people from the Ilocos region and the Cordillera Administrative Region are affected by the quake.

Evacuation centers currently provide temporary shelter to 5,819 people, while 1,516 others are seeking shelter in the homes of their relatives or friends.

In the CAR and the Ilocos region, 1,583 houses were damaged including 48 that are totally damaged.

Damage to infrastructure in the CAR, Ilocos region and Central Luzon is pegged at P48.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education said that 164 schools were damaged in the quake, which it said would need P940 million to reconstruct and rehabilitate.

The quake triggered by the movement of the Abra River Fault, causing landslides, power outages and damaged buildings including Spanish era churches, bell towers and homes. Among those damaged were structures in Vigan City, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Ilocos Sur. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico