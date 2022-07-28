DOT offices to extend assistance to quake-hit tourist spots, heritage sites

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco has directed regional offices to coordinate with local government units to extend aid to tourism-related establishments affected by the earthquake that rocked Northern Luzon areas last July 27.

“My concern and sympathy are one with those who have been affected by the recent earthquake in Northern Luzon. The Department will extend whatever help it can to tourism stakeholders and establishments that have been directly affected by this incident. I have requested the DOT Regional offices in Northern Luzon to continue with the assessment of the extent of the damage and to immediately submit the report for our appropriate actions and assistance,” Frasco said.



“Our resilience as a nation has already been tried and tested in the past. I am certain that this can be strengthened by the essential collaboration between our national agencies, local governments, and crucial stakeholders as we conquer our challenges,” she added.

Aside from tourist establishments, the quake also affected cultural and heritage sites. Frasco then asked the Department of Tourism’s infrastructure arm, the Tourism Infrastructure Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), to explore the assistance it can provide to the quake-hit sites.

Initial reports said at least two churches, declared National Cultural Treasures by the National Museum of the Philippines were affected while several heritage and ancestral houses also sustained notable damage due to the earthquake.

“We will request TIEZA to prioritize assessment of the cultural treasures affected by the recent earthquake recognizing the need to protect and sustain our heritage and cultural treasures for the benefit and welfare of our future generations,” Tourism Secretary Frasco said.

Here is a rundown of tourist destinations and private properties damaged by the intense earthquake according to the initial report of the DOT Regional Offices in Region 1 and the Cordillera Administrative Region:

Abra

In Abra, where the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded, damaged tourism sites included the Sta Catalina de Alejandria Church, a 19th century baroque church and declared a National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum of the Philippines in 2001.

San Lorenzo Ruiz Shrine in Bangued, one of the oldest churches in Abra built in the early 1920s, was also among the affected heritage structures. It has red clay brick details on its facade, nave and twin belfries.

Ilocos Sur

In Ilocos Sur, the Heritage City of Vigan, known for its Spanish colonial and Asian architecture, reported quake damage.

Among the affected structures are the following:

Vigan Cathedral

Syquia House, an ancestral home turned museum in Vigan – Collapsed side wall and windows

Hotel Linda – Minor damage

Ancestral houses along Vigan Heritage Village

Bantay Bell Tower in Bantay, Ilocos Sur – Almost collapsed

St. John The Baptist Church in San Juan, Ilocos Sur – Recorded damage to its façade and ceiling

Meanwhile, an initial report showed multiple ground faulting in one of the most visited sites, the Santa Ana Beach Area.

Baguio City

The Summer Capital of the Philippines also felt the quake with two accommodation establishments reporting minor cracks in their buildings. The affected hotels are the Lafaayette Luxury Suites Hotel and Crown which will not accept visitors to ensure the safety of guests and personnel in the meantime.

TIEZA properties

Two properties managed and owned by TIEZA also reported damage from the quake. These are Banaue Hotel and Youth Hostel in Ifugao. Its riprap and ceiling partially collapsed, according to initial reports.

The tremor also caused the ceiling in the fireplace and lobby area of the Mt. Data Hotel in Bauko, Mt. Province to collapse. Its several hotel decorations were also damaged.

TIEZA said bookings in both hotels will be canceled in the meantime as the agency conducts a thorough assessment.

Despite the reported damage, the DOT said no tourists were reported harmed.

It advised those with travel plans to the Northern Luzon area are advised to practice extra precautions.

On Wednesday, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) expressed its commitment to help rehabilitate the damaged historic sites and structures. It said that "many of them have been part of the life of the people for centuries" and are declared National Historical Landmarks and Important Cultural Properties, which are protected by the Heritage Law.

"For the time being, we will give way to government agencies conducting relief operations, and addressing the basic needs of the people. We enjoin our local partners to safeguard the artifacts, retrieve important parts of the structure necessary for the restoration, and provide NHCP with necessary documentations of the destroyed structures and the retrieved parts," NHCP chair Rene Escalante said.