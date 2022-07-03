^

Headlines

Palace: Marcos scrapped 'defective' bill to protect Bulacan airport economic zone

Philstar.com
July 3, 2022 | 6:00pm
Palace: Marcos scrapped 'defective' bill to protect Bulacan airport economic zone
September 2019 photo shows a patch of mangroves in the village of Taliptip in Bulacan province.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s is not opposed to a special economic zone around a planned airport in Bulacan, just to some "defects" in a bill for it that he vetoed this week, the Palace said Sunday.

Marcos vetoed House Bill 7575 because of what he said were fiscal risks and overlapping mandates among government agencies. The move was welcomed by some environmentalist groups, including Oceana Philippines, who have been opposing the construction of the New Manila International Airport because of projected effects on fishing in the area and the threats of flooding in coastal towns in Bulacan.

SPECIAL REPORT: Fed by the waters

In a statement, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos Jr. "fully supports" the creation of the proposed ecozone but had to veto the bill as fastest way to cure the defects of HB 7575." Among the defects she cited were a provision exempting the special economic zone and freeport from Commission on Audit scrutiny.

"Without those necessary amendments indicated in the veto explanation, the law may be vulnerable to constitutional challenge. The delegation of rule-making power on environmental laws which is unique to the special economic zone is of particular concern," Angeles, a lawyer by training, said.

READ: Marcos Jr. vetoes bill creating SMC's Bulacan Airport City economic zone, freeport

Marcos only vetoed the creation of the special economic zone, but the franchise for the project lapsed into law in January and remains in place. "The construction of the Bulacan international airport and aero city is not affected by the veto," Cruz-Angeles said.

The Department of the Environment and Natural Resources granted developer San Miguel Aerocity Inc. an Environmental Compliance Certificate for the airport project in June 2021 despite protests from environmental groups and experts who had warned of the harm the project posed to Manila Bay's ecosystem and communities.

Communities in areas covered by the airport project — including Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan town — have been relocated and some have received financial assistance from project proponent San Miguel Corp.

READ: Taliptip: A long goodbye where the sea will soon meet the sky

Some of the relocated residents have said that it has become harder for them to earn a living fishing after they left their original villages because fishing grounds are farther away and there is little to catch in nearby waters.

San Miguel Corp. is investing around P740 billion to develop a 2,500-hectare aerotropolis in Bulacan with an expected capacity of 100 million passengers a year, the Palace said. The ecozone will include urban and industrial developments around the airport. — Jonathan de Santos

BULACAN AIRPORT

BULACAN AIRPORT PROJECT

NEW MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walk of closure: Marcos honors FM staff

Walk of closure: Marcos honors FM staff

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Thirty-six years after their tumultuous separation, President Marcos and his late father’s trusted aides and staff met...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: No need to comment on Imelda birthday party at Malaca&ntilde;an

Palace: No need to comment on Imelda birthday party at Malacañan

5 hours ago
Malacañan Palace is the official residence of the president of the Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Locsin returning to UN?

Locsin returning to UN?

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
A return to his old post at the United Nations in New York may be in the offing for former foreign affairs secretary Teodoro...
Headlines
fbtw
No escalation of alert levels seen &ndash; OCTA

No escalation of alert levels seen – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The OCTA Research Group does not see an escalation of alert levels or imposition of lockdowns despite the recent uptick in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. vetoes bill creating SMC's Bulacan Airport City economic zone, freeport

Marcos Jr. vetoes bill creating SMC's Bulacan Airport City economic zone, freeport

1 day ago
On his first day in office, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed a house bill which creates a special economic zone and freeport...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Citing potential abuse, Makabayan party-lists seek repeal of Anti-Terrorism Act

Citing potential abuse, Makabayan party-lists seek repeal of Anti-Terrorism Act

34 minutes ago
The bill is unlikely to prosper at the House of Representatives, which has historically been dominated by members aligned...
Headlines
fbtw
Registration for barangay, SK elections begins on Monday

Registration for barangay, SK elections begins on Monday

3 hours ago
Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will be held on December 5.
Headlines
fbtw
Biden invites Marcos to White House

Biden invites Marcos to White House

7 hours ago
US President Joe Biden has reportedly extended an invitation to newly inaugurated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte launches OVP satellite offices to bring services to regions

Duterte launches OVP satellite offices to bring services to regions

8 hours ago
In a Facebook update on Saturday evening, Vice President Sara Duterte said she launched six satellite Office of the Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Agencies eye planting 10 million trees by 2030

Agencies eye planting 10 million trees by 2030

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
A multi-sectoral partnership between various government agencies and the private sector is eyeing to plant 10 million trees...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with