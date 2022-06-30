^

Headlines

Duterte exits Malacañang, skips Marcos inauguration

Patricia Lourdes Viray - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rodrigo Duterte stepped out of Malacañang on Thursday morning for the last time as the 16th President of the Philippines.

Following a meeting with his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte received his departure honors at the Malacañang Palace Grounds before his term officially ended.

Duterte, however, did not attend the inauguration of Marcos. 

Outgoing Cabinet members were chanting "Duterte" as the outgoing president shook their hands for the last time as chief executive.

Duterte will return to his hometown Davao City after leaving Malacañang, which has been his home in Manila for the past six years.

Outgoing National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said Duterte will take a commercial flight to his hometown.

