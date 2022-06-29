^

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2022 | 12:00am
Sara to invite ex-VPs to discuss security, museum
Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, the outgoing city mayor, delivers her inaugural speech at San Pedro Square in Davao City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 on the occasion of her inauguration.
PCOO photo

MANILA, Philippines — Vice president-elect Sara Duterte will invite former vice presidents to a fellowship lunch “in the coming days” to discuss security and the planned Vice President’s Museum.

Duterte’s spokesman Reynold Munsayac said yesterday there is no scheduled meeting between her and Vice President Leni Robredo before the end of the latter’s term on June 30.

“There is a plan, however, to invite all former vice presidents for a fellowship lunch in the coming days to discuss their allotted security from the VPSPG (Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group) and the planned Vice President’s Museum,” he said.

“This will depend on the interest of the former VPs and would need a common available schedule for all,” he added.

Living former vice presidents include former presidents Joseph Estrada (1992 to 1998) and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (1998 to 2001), as well as Teofisto Guingona Jr. (2001 to 2004), Noli de Castro (2004 to 2010) and Jejomar Binay (2010 to 2016).

Robredo earlier invited Duterte to attend the general assembly of the Office of the Vice President on Monday.

The incoming vice president, however, was in Davao City to attend the oath taking of her brother and successor as mayor, Sebastian Duterte.

Duterte was in Cebu yesterday to attend the oath taking of Gov. Gwen Garcia and other members of her One Cebu party.

Last week, the Armed Forces of the Philippines activated the VPSPG, which replaced the Vice Presidential Security Detachment.

Duterte lauded the activation of the group, saying “it will resolve the matter of continuity in security for all vice presidents of the Philippines.”

“This AFP initiative also highlights the importance of having an independent group that will provide all Philippine vice presidents with the necessary security and protection,” she added.

The incoming vice president also lauded the “foresight” in the activation of the VPSPG, noting that it may “be expected to solve the challenges if, in future elections, the vice president and the president face the misfortune of having strained relations.”

AFP chief of staff Gen. Andres Centino on Friday led the activation of the VPSPG and installed Lt. Col. Rene Giroy as its first group commander.

“The AFP saw it fitting to provide the Office of the Vice President a dedicated unit that shall ensure the safety and security of the second-highest elected official in the country,” said Centino.

“I am confident that the newly-designated VPSPG Commander and the rest of the officers and enlisted personnel entrusted to ensure the safety, security and welfare of the vice president and her family shall perform their responsibilities to the best of their abilities,” he added.

The AFP later clarified that VPSPG is not a new unit, adding that its predecessor was never part of or under the Presidential Security Group.

