^

Headlines

Philippines logs 4,634 new COVID-19 cases in past week; tally up by 53%

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 4:54pm
Philippines logs 4,634 new COVID-19 cases in past week; tally up by 53%
Residents of San Juan City participated in this year's Wattah Wattah Festival on Friday, June 24, 2022. This tradition is held yearly to celebrate the feast of St. John the Baptist.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded from June 20 to 26 was 53% higher than the infections reported from a week before.

The DOH tallied 4,634 new cases, or 662 infections per day, last week. This was a significant rise from 3,051 cases logged from June 13 to 19.

Of the additional cases, 14 had severe and critical illness.

Authorities attribute the spike in infections to the presence of more transmissible variants with immune escape characteristics, increased mobility, and the waning COVID-19 vaccine immunity of the public.

OCTA Research said Monday that the positivity rate in Metro Manila rose to 5.9% on June 25, exceeding the five-percent threshold set by the World Health Organization to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

The capital region, home to more than 13 million individuals, is under the lowest alert level until the end of June.

COVID-19 admissions

According to the DOH, there are currently 591 severe and critical admissions, which represent 10.7% of total COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the archipelago.

Despite the increase in cases, the healthcare utilization rate remains low. Of the 2,628 beds in intensive care units across the country, only 14.9% were utilized. Meanwhile, only 18.1% of 22,251 non-ICU beds were used.

The health department also reported that 51 fatalities were verified during the past week although none of those happened from June 13 to 26.

Over 70.35 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, only 14.94 million have gotten booster shots.

Since the start of pandemic in 2020, the Philippines has confirmed 3.7 million infections, with at least 60,000 deaths.

 

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Second gentleman Emhoff to lead US delegation to Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s inauguration

Second gentleman Emhoff to lead US delegation to Marcos Jr.’s inauguration

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
US President Joe Biden has tasked a seven-man delegation to attend the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter group urges incoming LTFRB to clarify rules on carpooling, shuttle services

Commuter group urges incoming LTFRB to clarify rules on carpooling, shuttle services

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“It is obvious that there is a supply problem in our public transport. We hope LTFRB Chairperson-designate Cheloy Garafil...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP spokesman named next PSG chief &nbsp;

AFP spokesman named next PSG chief  

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Col. Ramon Zagala, has been designated as the next chief of the Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Joint oil, gas dev't in South China Sea is the 'right' way for win-win &mdash; China

Joint oil, gas dev't in South China Sea is the 'right' way for win-win — China

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 days ago
The Philippines earlier ended talks with China for a joint energy project in the South China Sea after President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
'Number one adviser': Philippine First Lady to play key role

'Number one adviser': Philippine First Lady to play key role

3 hours ago
The Philippines' new first lady Louise Araneta-Marcos insists she has no interest in joining her husband's government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos Jr. urged to abandon China oil exploration deal, find other energy sources

Marcos Jr. urged to abandon China oil exploration deal, find other energy sources

59 minutes ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), a coalition of small fisherfolk organizations, is calling...
Headlines
fbtw
POEA reports uptick in overseas deployment of Filipino workers

POEA reports uptick in overseas deployment of Filipino workers

2 hours ago
POEA chief Bernard Olalia told state television on Monday that the deployment of sea-based workers is slowly returning to...
Headlines
fbtw
Fear and defiance for families of Philippine drug war dead

Fear and defiance for families of Philippine drug war dead

By Cecil Morella | 4 hours ago
Official data show more than 6,200 people have died in police anti-narcotics operations since Duterte swept to power in 2016...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Protests during June 30 inauguration allowed at freedom parks

PNP: Protests during June 30 inauguration allowed at freedom parks

4 hours ago
"We've been receiving reports that they will stage a rally. There is no problem there; we respect their grievances and issues,...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila rises to 5.9% &mdash; OCTA

COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila rises to 5.9% — OCTA

6 hours ago
OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the positivity rate in the capital region rose to 5.9% on June 25 from 3.9% on June...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with