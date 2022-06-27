^

COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila rises to 5.9% — OCTA

Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 11:58am
COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila rises to 5.9% â€” OCTA
Residents splash and spray water over pedestrians as they take part in celebrations of their patron saint, John the Baptist, in San Juan City, Metro Manila, on Thursday, June 24, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research said Monday that the COVID-19 positivity rates in Metro Manila and eight other areas exceeded the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the positivity rate in the capital region rose to 5.9% on June 25 from 3.9% on June 18. The WHO recommends that the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should be below 5% to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Data from the research firm also showed that the positivity rate in Rizal jumped to 11.9% from 6.3%.

Other areas with positivity rates surpassing the WHO threshold include Batangas (5.6%), Cagayan (5.8%), Cavite (6%), Iloilo (5.7%), Laguna (7.5%), Pampanga (5.9%), and South Cotabato (7.4%).

 

 

Last week, the Department of Health said that COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila could hit 2,000 per day by the end of July if people continue to disregard minimum public health standards and if booster uptake remains low.

The capital region, home to more than 13 million people, is under the lowest alert level until the end of the month.

The Philippines has confirmed over 3.7 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020, with at least 60,000 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

