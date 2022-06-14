^

Headlines

Despite retractions, prosecution of De Lima to continue — Guevarra

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 1:55pm
Despite retractions, prosecution of De Lima to continue â€” Guevarra
Sen Leila M. de Lima attends resumption of hearing at the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256, June 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m.
Office of Sen. Leila De Lima / release

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice will not withdraw the remaining two drug cases against Sen. Leila de Lima, despite retractions of figures related to the allegations against the lawmaker, Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

“The panel of prosecutors in the De lima cases has advised the justice secretary that, after a thorough review of the evidence already presented as well as evidence still to be presented, there is good reason to continue the active prosecution of the senator,” Guevarra told reporters on Tuesday.

So far, three personalities, including a government star witness, have retracted their allegations against De Lima and admitted their testimonies were false and were made due to threats.

Confessed drug Kerwin Espinosa, although not a witness in the case, was the first to recant. Former Bureau of Corrections Officer Rafael Ragos, who testified he gave P10 million—in two tranches—to De Lim’s aide and is a prosecution witness, followed.

Ronnie Dayan, De Lima’s former aide and co-accused in one case, also said there was no delivery of money to him.

Referring to these individuals, Guevarra said the prosecution panel asserted that “until these persons are actually presented in court for examination to ascertain their truthfulness, their alleged recantations have no probative value whatsoever.”

“In any event, the final say on the disposition of the cases rests on the judge alone and no other,” he continued.

De Lima moves for dismissal

De Lima has already asked the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 to dismiss the conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading case against him. This is the second case the senator is facing, with Dayan as co-accused.

Ragos is a witness in this case. He earlier testified that he received P5 million on Nov. 24, 2012 and another P5 million on Dec. 15, 2012, from New Bilibid Prison inmates involved in illegal drug trading, which he later handed to Dayan — but he recanted this in a recent affidavit.

De Lima brought to the court Ragos’ affidavit dated April 30, where he declared that there is no truth to his testimony that he delivered monies to De Lima or her aide Ronnie Dayan in whatever amount.

The senator also stressed that when the court junked her Demurrer to Evidence dated Feb. 7, 2021, where she sought dismissal on the case midway trial, the court acknowledged that the deliveries and Ragos’ testimony as the sole basis of the charge.

The senator has been acquitted in one case and has another drug case pending before a different Muntinlupa court.

Incoming Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla earlier said he is open to reviewing the charges against De Lima. “That’s already a cause of concern. That’s a red flag that there is something wrong… So we will study it… there is no conviction yet,” Remulla said on May 24.

It is unclear whether Remulla will order a separate review on the cases against De Lima once he takes over the DOJ as secretary.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

LEILA DE LIMA

MENARDO GUEVARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP on media covering, arrested at Tarlac 'bungkalan': Why were you there?
play

PNP on media covering, arrested at Tarlac 'bungkalan': Why were you there?

22 hours ago
"Why are you with those militants? What is your purpose there? That's my question for you. Imagine, maybe even the media was...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy family mocked, attacked in California

Pinoy family mocked, attacked in California

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
A Filipino family was a victim of another hate crime when they were mocked and physically attacked at a fastfood restaurant...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to work closely with Church

Marcos to work closely with Church

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has voiced his readiness to cooperate closely with the Catholic Church and the Vatican,...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags PIA for P206.3 million discrepancy

COA flags PIA for P206.3 million discrepancy

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Philippine Information Agency over a P206.304-million discrepancy on the value of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged: Appoint credible, independent rights advocates as CHR commissioners

Marcos urged: Appoint credible, independent rights advocates as CHR commissioners

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Human Rights Watch said the appointment of CHR commissioners will be an “important first test” for the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Christian church admins cleared of child abuse in deaths of 2 Lumad infants

Christian church admins cleared of child abuse in deaths of 2 Lumad infants

By Xave Gregorio | 4 minutes ago
Citing a lack of evidence, a Davao City court has dismissed child abuse charges against six administrators of a Christian...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA's projection: Metro Manila's daily COVID-19 cases may reach 500 by end-June

OCTA's projection: Metro Manila's daily COVID-19 cases may reach 500 by end-June

5 minutes ago
The seven-day average of COVID-19 infections also grew by 53% to 131 from 86.
Headlines
fbtw
POEA: Text blasts offering jobs are phishing scams

POEA: Text blasts offering jobs are phishing scams

1 hour ago
The text blast reads: “(y)our employment CV sent to the POEA has been approved,” along with a link. The sender...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR to probe alleged rights violations in arrest of farmers, activists in Tarlac

CHR to probe alleged rights violations in arrest of farmers, activists in Tarlac

3 hours ago
Last week, police arrested without warrant farmers and their supporters as well as members of the press covering the ‘bungkalan’...
Headlines
fbtw
Owner of SUV that ran over guard in viral video put on immigration lookout list

Owner of SUV that ran over guard in viral video put on immigration lookout list

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has asked the Department of Justice to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with