^

Headlines

Robredo on Hacienda Tinang: 'Mapayapa ang naganap na pagtitipon'

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 3:33pm
Robredo on Hacienda Tinang: 'Mapayapa ang naganap na pagtitipon'
Ilang eksena sa bungkalang naganap sa "bungkalan" sa Concepcion, Tarlac, ika-9 ng Hunyo
Mula sa Facebook page ng Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Saturday that the land cultivation activity which took place in Hacienda Tinang in Concepcion, Tarlac, was "peaceful" after more than 90 farmers and their supporters who participated in the event were arrested by the police.

The activity or "bungkalan" is a form of protest which involves the collective tilling of the land. 

"Bagaman tinutukoy pa ang kabuuang detalye: ilang bagay ang malinaw: Mapayapa ang naganap na pagtitipon. Walang ibang layunin ang mga magsasaka kundi ang magbigay ng maayos na pamumuhay sa kanilang mga pamilya," Robredo said in a statement on Saturday.

(While the full details have yet to come out, there are several things that are clear: The activity that took place was peaceful. The farmers had no other intention aside from securing a proper life for their families)

Robredo added that the supporters also attended the activity in support of the farmers. 

She hoped there will be a just resolution to the incident and highlighted the importance of respecting human rights and treating people with dignity. 

The farmers who were claiming a portion of Hacienda Tinang did not own the land as they did not have proper papers, Tarlac Police public information officer Jenny Tolentino told CNN Philippines. She also claimed the police exercised maximum tolerance in dealing with the farmers and volunteers during the incident. 

On Friday evening, artist alliance network Sama-Samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo (SAKA) said that 45 of the volunteers arrested were SAKA members who would need to shell out P1.75 million in total for bail. 

"Expressing solidarity with farmers and grounding our practice on peasant communities’ agricultural production has never been terrorism in any way or form," SAKA said on Facebook.

Several groups, including science and technology advocates as well as environmentalists, condemned the arrests. 

"[We] demand the immediate release and dropping of all charges against the...persons illegally arrested by the PNP (Philippine National Police). We call on DAR (Department of Agrarian Reform) and the Commission on Human Rights to conduct an immediate and impartial investigation on such human rights violations against agrarian reform beneficiaries and peasant advocates," AGHAM (Advocates of Science and Technology for the People) said in a statement on the day of the incident. 

Environmental activist group Kalikasan People's Network (PNE) also urged the DAR to immediately award the disputed land to farmers. In a separate statement Friday, Kalikasan PNE explained that the Dominican Order of the Philippines earlier placed Hacienda Tinang under voluntary land transfer under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law. 

CONCEPCION

FARMERS

HACIENDA

LENI ROBREDO

TARLAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PSA open to national ID changes by Q4 &nbsp;

PSA open to national ID changes by Q4  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Is your national ID photo unflattering? Or your name misspelled? Don’t fret, that can be changed.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines shouldn&rsquo;t join sanctions vs Russia &ndash; incoming NSA

Philippines shouldn’t join sanctions vs Russia – incoming NSA

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Incoming national security adviser Clarita Carlos yesterday said the Philippines should not join Western sanctions against...
Headlines
fbtw
Cayetano wants Blue Ribbon committee

Cayetano wants Blue Ribbon committee

By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Returning senator Alan Peter Cayetano is rattling the reorganization of the Senate for the 19th Congress after he sought...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport groups decry &lsquo;Libreng Sakay&rsquo;

Transport groups decry ‘Libreng Sakay’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Transport groups are decrying the government’s Libreng Sakay program for public utility vehicles, which they claim is...
Headlines
fbtw
Puyat feted with agricultural merit by France

Puyat feted with agricultural merit by France

By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The French government recently awarded former Tourism Secretary and recently appointed BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP to enforce face mask mandate despite Cebu order

PNP to enforce face mask mandate despite Cebu order

By Angelica Y. Yang | 52 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday that it will keep enforcing the mandatory wearing of face masks despite...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China for Ayungin Shoal incidents

Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China for Ayungin Shoal incidents

3 hours ago
This is the country's third protest against China in the last two weeks. 
Headlines
fbtw
Regional wage boards hike minimum pay of workers in Eastern Visayas, Caraga

Regional wage boards hike minimum pay of workers in Eastern Visayas, Caraga

By Angelica Y. Yang | 5 hours ago
Two regional wage boards are raising the minimum pay of workers and domestic helpers based in Eastern Visayas and Caraga...
Headlines
fbtw
Makati prosecutors junk sedition complaint vs Bohol journalist, two others

Makati prosecutors junk sedition complaint vs Bohol journalist, two others

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
Local prosecutors in Makati City junked the sedition complaint filed by outgoing Bohol Governor Arthur Yap against three individuals,...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez swears in 23 new Lakas-CMD members

Romualdez swears in 23 new Lakas-CMD members

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Incoming speaker Martin Romualdez swore in 23 new Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrat members last Thursday, growing his party’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with