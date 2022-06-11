^

Regional wage boards hike minimum pay of workers in Eastern Visayas, Caraga

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 12:53pm
Stock image of cash.
Image by iiijaoyingiii from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Two regional wage boards are raising the minimum pay of workers and domestic helpers based in Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

This comes after various wage boards across the country hiked the daily pay of workers, including those from the capital.

In a statement on Saturday, the Department of Labor and Employment said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) granted a P50 daily increase which will benefit laborers in various fields. 

The pay hike will come in tranches of P25, to be issued upon the wage order's effectivity and on Jan. 2, 2023. 

"After full implementation of wage tranches, workers in the non-agriculture sector and in retail and service establishments employing 11 or more workers will receive a daily wage of P375," it said.

"Meanwhile, workers in the agriculture sector, cottage and handicraft, and retail and service establishments employing 10 workers or less will receive a daily wage of P345," it added. 

The wage board also granted a P500 monthly increase in the minimum wages of domestic helpers or kasambahay in Eastern Visayas, bringing up the monthly rate to P5,000 in chartered cities; and P4,500 for those in other municipalities. 

Over 82,700 workers in private establishments and more than 57,000 kasambahays will benefit from these wage orders. 

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Region XIII (Caraga) also approved hikes in the minimum pay of its domestic helpers.

"[The board] issued [the wage order] granting P500 and P1000 wage increase, bringing the new monthly wage rate for kasambahays in Caraga to P4,000," the statement said.

More than 32,800 workers are set to benefit from this increase. 

"The wage orders were reviewed and affirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission. They will take effect after fifteen days from their publication in a newspaper of general circulation in the region," DOLE said. 

Earlier this month, the Labor department said wage hikes in 14 regions, including the National Capital Region, will take effect in June. 

Workers based in the capital can expect to receive P33 more in their daily pay, bringing up the minimum wage rate to P570 for workers in the non-agricultural sector and P533 for agricultural workers. 

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines filed wage hike petitions across several regions in the country earlier this year to alleviate the living conditions worsened by the pandemic fallout and expensive fuel prices partly caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. — With a report from Xave Gregorio

Philippines shouldn&rsquo;t join sanctions vs Russia &ndash; incoming NSA

PSA open to national ID changes by Q4 &nbsp;

Cayetano wants Blue Ribbon committee

Transport groups decry &lsquo;Libreng Sakay&rsquo;

Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China for Ayungin Shoal incidents

Makati prosecutors junk sedition complaint vs Bohol journalist, two others

Puyat feted with agricultural merit by France

Romualdez swears in 23 new Lakas-CMD members

Diplomatic protests against China sea aggression to continue &ndash; Carlos

