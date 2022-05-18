^

Business

DOLE grants wage hikes in Ilocos, Caraga, and Cagayan Valley

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 4:00pm
ilocos
This undated file photo shows the Paoay Church in Ilocos Norte.
Philstar.com / Kristine Joy Patag

MANILA, Philippines —  Workers in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Caraga regions are set to receive meager pay hikes after the Department of Labor and Employment accelerated its review of wages across the country.

The wage board in Ilocos issued on May 16 increases that ranged from P60 to P90 in two to three tranches, the DOLE statement read. Once the tranches are completed, the new daily minimum wage in the region will be set at P372 to P400.

Likewise, wages for domestic workers based in cities, first-class municipalities, and municipalities in the Ilocos region were set at a uniform monthly wage rate of P5,000 following mandated increases of P500 to P1,500.

Workers based in the Cagayan Valley are set for wage hikes ranging from P50 to P75 that will be handed out in two to three tranches. The increases in the region will range from P400 to P420 once the wage board-approved increases are pencilled.

In the Caraga region, the wage board set the new daily minimum wage to P350, after it pencilled in the P15 cost of living allowance under the previous wage order and a P30 pay hike. This will take effect for laborers in private establishments in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sure, and Surigao del Sur.

Employees in businesses based in the Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte will see a P20 increase in their daily wages followed by a P10 hike on September 1.

The daily minimum wage in Metro Manila and Western Visayas was bumped recently, and will be implemented on June 3 after the National Wages and Productivity Commission rubberstamped it on Tuesday.

the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines filed wage hike petitions across several regions in the country in past months to alleviate the worsening living conditions aggravated by pandemic fallout and expensive fuel prices due in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The latest development on wage increase was announced by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, even as he also thanked the three region's wage boards for heeding his call to expedite the review of their current minimum wage and for taking the extra mile in resolving with dispatch the petitions for wage adjustments in their jurisdictions," said DOLE.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The first 100 days of the BBM presidency

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 17 hours ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos received an exceptional electoral mandate from the Filipino people.
Business
fbtw

Where is the beef?

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
What is done is done and we all have to live with it. But  how do we, and that includes the presumptive winner, move on from here? Unity? There is no meat there… no beef.
Business
fbtw
'Closure order' from BIR sends Megaworld shares on a rollercoaster

'Closure order' from BIR sends Megaworld shares on a rollercoaster

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
Shares in the listed property firm of billionaire Andrew Tan plummeted by over 9% before reversing those losses.
Business
fbtw
Foreign investment pledges sink in Q1

Foreign investment pledges sink in Q1

By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
The slump puts FDI pledges in a precarious period of uncertainty as the Philippine economy is still recovering from the ...
Business
fbtw

With great power comes great responsibility

By Eduardo Franciso | 17 hours ago
Prior to the elections, many business organizations, as well as foreign chambers, provided their views and suggestions on the priorities the new administration should have.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Joint venture formed to boost Gucci's footprint in Philippines

Joint venture formed to boost Gucci's footprint in Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
SSI Group's board approved the joint venture on Tuesday.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed after US retail data boosts Wall Street

Asian markets mixed after US retail data boosts Wall Street

4 hours ago
The US consumer data added to the boost from China earlier this week, where authorities said Shanghai -- the economic engine...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld clarifies it paid all its taxes after BIR fiasco

Megaworld clarifies it paid all its taxes after BIR fiasco

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
Megaworld Corp. clarified in a statement it had no tax liabilities with the national government.
Business
fbtw
Megaworld flash-crashes on chaotic BIR shutdown drama

Megaworld flash-crashes on chaotic BIR shutdown drama

8 hours ago
What the hell is going on here?
Business
fbtw
North Star Meat Merchants IPO approved by the SEC

North Star Meat Merchants IPO approved by the SEC

8 hours ago
Increased meat consumption is a traditional consequence of a growing middle-class, so if your investing thesis involves bets...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with