^

Headlines

DENR to reopen dolomite beach on June 12

Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 12:34pm
DENR to reopen dolomite beach on June 12
Families flock at the "dolomite beach" at Manila Bay, which was opened to the public on July 18, 2021. Visitors are asked to observe strict health protocols.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources plans to reopen the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach on June 12, Independence Day.

The re-opening of the controversial beach nourishment project was supposed to be in May, but was rescheduled due to infrastructure works in the area.

“We are excited to open the dolomite beach to the public again on June 12. This is the good legacy of the Duterte administration, that’s why we really aim to open it before President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s term ends," DENR Acting Secretary Jim Sampulna said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. 

Duterte is set to step down from office on June 30, to allow president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to assume his post. 

The opening of the dolomite beach will be held alongside the unveiling of The Heritage Canon, a World War II relic, in the Remedios area. 

DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said the 500-meter project, which forms part of the rehabilitation of the bay, will continue even after the Duterte administration, as issued by the Supreme Court in a writ of continuing mandamus in 2008. 

Manila Bay Coordinating Office's Executive Director Jacob Meimban clarified, however, that those flocking to the beach can only visit the area, walk and view the sunset. Visitors are not allowed to swim in the waters since the quality is still not within the standards for swimming. 

"Once it reopens, the DENR will allow 1,500 to 3,500 persons at a given time inside the 500-meter span of the dolomite beach to ensure that the minimum health protocols are strictly followed," it added. 

Pre-registration is not required under Alert Level 1, but the DENR encouraged visitors to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 before their visit. 

Earlier, the DENR said dolomite beach is intended to be reopened on June 3.

The project was first opened to the public in September 2020, and has withstood rains, typhoons and floods since then, Leones said.

Environment groups have been criticizing the project, which uses crushed dolomite or white sand, saying that it only focuses on beautification and does little in the actual rehabilitation of Manila Bay. 

One month after it was launched, scientists from state university University of the Philippines opposed the project, which led DENR labelling those from the UP Marine Science Institute as "bayaran."

Dr. Laura David, institute director, said in response that they "stand by science." — Angelica Y. Yang

DENR

DOLOMITE BEACH

MANILA BAY

REHABILITATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov&rsquo;t

Fact check: Robredo’s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov’t

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had just arrived back in Manila over the weekend following a trip to the United States where she...
Headlines
fbtw
Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos&rsquo; Cabinet
play

Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos’ Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Press Secretary-designate Trixie Angeles-Cruz, in a briefing on Monday, said Tulfo will lead the Department of Social Welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
CA defers action on Duterte nominees, waits for Marcos

CA defers action on Duterte nominees, waits for Marcos

By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The bicameral Commission on Appointments has again deferred deliberations on the appointments of top officials of the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

1 day ago
After paying a courtesy call on president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., UK’s envoy emphasized that...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s unconventional leadership just what Philippines needed &ndash; Palace

Duterte’s unconventional leadership just what Philippines needed – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The nation needed President Duterte’s “unconventional” but “very effective” leadership style,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
FDA OKs Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 to 11

FDA OKs Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 to 11

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 minutes ago
The Health Technology Assessment Council needs to give a positive recommendation before the jab can be rolled out to the said...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

By Xave Gregorio | 19 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will automatically cease being the chairperson of the formerly ruling Liberal Party once her term...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines condemns North Korea&rsquo;s missile tests conducted last week

Philippines condemns North Korea’s missile tests conducted last week

By Kaycee Valmonte | 39 minutes ago
“We reiterate our call on the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to comply with its international obligations...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: Guidelines on discount for online purchases of seniors, PWDs finally signed

DSWD: Guidelines on discount for online purchases of seniors, PWDs finally signed

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Under the new guidelines, senior citizens and persons with disabilities are entitled to avail the 20% discount on the purchase...
Headlines
fbtw
UP releases college application results

UP releases college application results

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Those who wish to enter the University of the Philippines (UP) can now view the results of their application on the school's...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with