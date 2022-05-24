^

Headlines

Nuclear power not what grid needs, former Marcos energy official says in bid for renewables

Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 6:36pm
Nuclear power not what grid needs, former Marcos energy official says in bid for renewables
This December 19, 2011 photo from Wikimedia Commons shows Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.
Jiru27 / CC BY-SA (https: / / creativecommons.org / licenses / by-sa / 3.0)

MANILA, Philippines — An energy expert who once served in the Marcos government urged the administration of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to consider developing renewable energy as talk of reviving the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant and of developing nuclear power has cropped up again as it has whenever the Philippines elects a new president.

President Rodrigo Duterte and top vote-getter Marcos, Jr. manifested their support for nuclear power.

"It's not flexible. It is the most inflexible, the most rigid type of power plant. To build a nuclear power plant, we operate it at its capacity and you don't ramp it up [and] you don't ramp it down. I think I've said before that that's not what our grid needs," Alberto Dalusung III, the energy transition adviser of Manila-based policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC), told ANC in an interview on Tuesday. 

"What our grid needs is [a] more distributed...flexible generation, and I think that a lot of other options are available to the Philippines today," he added, referring to solar and wind, which are classified as renewables. 

ICSC says renewables are considered flexible power plants that have the ability to adjust to different levels of load, unlike baseload plants like nuclear and coal.

Dalusung's remarks echo ICSC Executive Director Red Constantino's stand on nuclear power. Constantino earlier told Philstar.com that nuclear power is "completely unfit to respond to the country's load profile" and that it is worse than coal in terms of energy security and self-sufficiency.

Dalusung, who worked in the Ministry of Energy for four years during the administration of the presumptive president-elect's father and namesake, said that the government at that time was also working to develop geothermal and hydropower projects.

According to him, it would be more prudent to pour resources into other sustainable sources of energy instead of reviving the BNPP.

"Nuclear...is a resource that takes time to develop. What we need in the Philippines is an additional quick infusion of new capacity...and you do that by other sources [like] solar, wind and geothermal," he said. 

RELATED: US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

Marcos Jr. open to nuclear energy

Marcos Jr., who has gained a wide lead in the 2022 presidential polls, earlier said that he is open to reviving the BNPP, which cost $2.2-billion to build but has never been used.

Environment group Greenpeace Philippines, has long been speaking out against the possibility of nuclear in the country, saying that this will "burden Filipino consumers economically and expose the country to health hazards, contamination and disaster risks."

Local think tank Center for Energy, Ecology and Development earlier told Philstar.com in an interview in March that global prices of plutonium and uranium are likely to rise, so it is not wise for the energy industry to turn to these when the country has an abundant supply of renewable energy waiting to be tapped. 

Plutonium and uranium, used as fuel for nuclear energy, are not available in the Philippines, and will need to be sourced abroad. 

Duterte has said the next administration should consider nuclear energy as oil resources are not endless, but stressed the potential risks it may bring. 

"Nuclear is forever, kaya lang medyo delikado 'to. You know kagaya ng nangyari sa Chernobyl sa Ukraine, nagkaroon ng leak. (But it is quite dangerous. You know what happened to the Chernobyl [nuclear power plant] in Ukraine when it leaked)," he said in a Cabinet meeting that aired on Monday evening. 

Earlier this year, Duterte signed an executive order which requires the government to work towards introducing nuclear into the country's energy mix and develop a nuclear program for it. 

The EO also assigned the state's nuclear inter-agency committee to study the possible use of the BNPP. 

READIN PHOTOS: Inside the $2.2-billion Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in 2022

The elder Marcos admitted that the BNPP "is not safe", and that it poses "a potential hazard to the health and safety of the public", citing the findings of the Commission on Nuclear Reactor Plants, according to a letter of instruction he signed in 1979. 

"It will not be possible to continue with the construction of the Bataan Nuclear Plant unless the contractor, Westinghouse, introduces fundamental changes in design and adapts additional, adequate and acceptable safeguards to ensure its safety and protect the health of the public," the elder Marcos said then. — Angelica Y. Yang

BATAAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

NUCLEAR

NUCLEAR POWER

RENEWABLE ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
Explainer: Why is PhilHealth hiking premium payments in June?

Explainer: Why is PhilHealth hiking premium payments in June?

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
The Universal Health Care Act mandates the gradual yearly increase of premium rates through 2025, the year that the rate will...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Worst-case COVID-19 scenario is 'weak surge' in Metro Manila

OCTA: Worst-case COVID-19 scenario is 'weak surge' in Metro Manila

8 hours ago
"Overall, NCR remained at low-risk. Over the next few weeks, the best-case scenario is status quo, while the worst-case scenario,...
Headlines
fbtw
Incoming DOJ chief open to studying cases vs De Lima

Incoming DOJ chief open to studying cases vs De Lima

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Incoming Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla is open to reviewing the drug cases filed against detained...
Headlines
fbtw
No more transport, accommodation assistance for returning OFWs in areas under Alert Level 1

No more transport, accommodation assistance for returning OFWs in areas under Alert Level 1

4 hours ago
Returning overseas Filipino workers will no longer be provided transportation and accommodation assistance beginning June,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Fact check: Vlogger claims Rowena Guanzon now supporting Marcos

Fact check: Vlogger claims Rowena Guanzon now supporting Marcos

3 hours ago
"We can't pass a law and budget for PWDs if we don't work with them. We can't just go against it."
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo camp waves white flag at congressional canvass

Robredo camp waves white flag at congressional canvass

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo will not be putting up a fight at Congress’ canvassing of votes for president...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate leaders: No issue with Imee Marcos being on canvassing panel

Senate leaders: No issue with Imee Marcos being on canvassing panel

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
For Drilon, Sen. Marcos being in the panel that may eventually release a report officially declaring her brother the winner...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress begins marathon canvassing for president, VP

Congress begins marathon canvassing for president, VP

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
The Senate and the House of Representatives convened Tuesday in a joint session as the National Board of Canvassers to officially...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate ratifies bicam report creating 2nd congressional education body

Senate ratifies bicam report creating 2nd congressional education body

By Angelica Y. Yang | 10 hours ago
The Senate has ratified the bicameral conference committee report which seeks to establish the Second Congressional Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with