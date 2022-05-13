^

Headlines

Dayan recants allegations, says De Lima did not receive drug money

Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 7:05pm
Dayan recants allegations, says De Lima did not receive drug money
This file photo shows Ronnie Dayan, former aide of detained Sen. Leila de Lima, as he testifies at court.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:33 p.m.) — Sen. Leila de Lima's former aide and partner Ronnie Dayan, who stood before a Muntinlupa court, recanted the statements he made during a 2016 Congressional hearing implicating her in the illegal drug trade in Bilibid Prison.

De Lima's legal counsel Atty. Rolly Peoro said Dayan was presented as a witness in a hearing about Criminal Case 165 at the Muntinlupa court, and affirmed a judicial affidavit where he retracted his earlier claims against the lawmaker, De Lima's office said in a statement on Friday. 

"His testimony before the Congressional hearing in September 2016 was all forced and due to intimidation. So nirecant niya lahat yung sinasabi niya. The testimony was not voluntary," Peoro said, citing Dayan's judicial affidavit. 

Dayan did not give names on the people who coerced him, but said it was former Rep. Rey Umali (Oriental Mindoro) who allegedly told him to confirm the statements of confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa. 

Umali has passed away. Asked how they intend to corroborate the Dayan's statements, Peoro said there is no way to do so. 

"But this is all consistent with the testimony of Kerwin Espinosa, Rafael Ragos and now Ronnie Dayan na different members of the government are doing their part to coerce the witnesses against Senator Leila de Lima," he said.

Self-confessed drug lord Espinosa and former Bureau of Corrections OIC Ragos are key witnesses who retracted their testimonies about De Lima's supposed involvement in the illegal drug trade, saying that they were forced by authorities to make their statements. 

'No delivery of drug money'

In Dayan's judicial affidavit, according to Peoro, the former confirmed "there was no delivery of ten million [worth of drug money] to him or De Lima."

Dayan's legal counsel Haidee Soriano said he has also denied allegations that he received money from drug activities for and on behalf of De Lima. 

Dayan was also said to have claimed he did not have any links or was involved in any transaction with the inmates of Bilibid.

De Lima has been detained at Camp Crame, Quezon City, for five years over drug charges she has insisted are made up and are motivated by politics. She is an outspoken critic of the Duterte administration. 

Last year, a Muntinlupa court acquitted her in one case, saying the prosecution "failed to elicit strong evidence to sustain a finding of guilt beyond reasonable doubt on the part of De Lima."

She still faces two more drug cases. — Angelica Y. Yang

LEILA DE LIMA

RONNIE DAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Abalos is a former mayor of Mandaluyong City and was most recently head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
With the team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, already showing hostility to reporters...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Fake vote tallies, DQs top poll day disinformation&rsquo;

‘Fake vote tallies, DQs top poll day disinformation’

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Fabricated vote tallies and fake reports of candidate disqualifications were among false claims that spread online days before...
Headlines
fbtw
Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
The Philippines' intelligence chief on Thursday expressed alarm at children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law...
Headlines
fbtw
Quizzed on Picasso in Imelda's home, Marcos spox dares Bautista to fly home instead

Quizzed on Picasso in Imelda's home, Marcos spox dares Bautista to fly home instead

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
When asked by reporters whether the painting is the original Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI) or an imitation, Rodriguez...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Angat Buhay NGO': Leni Robredo bares plans to launch 'widest volunteer network' in Philippines

'Angat Buhay NGO': Leni Robredo bares plans to launch 'widest volunteer network' in Philippines

1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo announced her plans Friday upon stepping down from office in July as she looks to harness the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. receives more congratulatory remarks from members of int'l community

Marcos Jr. receives more congratulatory remarks from members of int'l community

2 hours ago
Presumptive president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has received more congratulatory statements from members...
Headlines
fbtw
1Sambayan asks Comelec to probe into reports of poll irregularities

1Sambayan asks Comelec to probe into reports of poll irregularities

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a statement,1Sambayan said irregularities such as vote buying, voter disenfranchisement, vote counting machine malfunctions,...
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV attracts youth volunteers to encode election returns

PPCRV attracts youth volunteers to encode election returns

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting recently made rounds online as more of the country’s youth signed...
Headlines
fbtw
More groups express concern over conduct of 2022 elections

More groups express concern over conduct of 2022 elections

3 hours ago
Migrante International as well as faculty and employees of the University of the Philippines Manila, in separate statements,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with