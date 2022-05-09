^

Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 12:31pm
Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'
COMELEC staff assist early bird voters in Christ the King Seminary in Quezon City on May 9, 2022.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 1,900 vote counting machines (VCMs) encountered "common issues" on the first few hours of election day, the Commission on Elections said.

The voting period in began at 6 a.m. and voters will have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots in their respective precincts.

In an update sent to reporters on Monday at 10:27 a.m., Commissioner George Garcia said 940 machines were marred with paper jams, 606 VCMs rejected ballots, 158 had problems with the scanners, 87 of the machines were not printing, and 76 VCMs had printers which were not printing properly.

Garcia said technicians on-site were able to attend to the problems of the machines and only 10 have been replaced.

In an 11 a.m. update, the poll body said a total of 51 VCMs were defective and 102 SD cards have since been replaced. 

Some voters expressed frustration on social media in the first few hours of the polling period because the machines in their respective precincts were not working.

The poll body secured 1,100 contingency machines for this year's elections.

What can voters do?

Voters have two options when the machine at their precincts are found to be malfunctioning — they can either wait for the technicians to finish troubleshooting the machines or they can leave their ballots with the electoral board, who will then conduct a batch feeding of the ballots once the machines start working again.

"You can vote and watchers can watch your pile of voted ballots until they are fed to a VCM. Don't worry. Just vote," former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in a Twitter post.

Robredo: Lawyers on standby if voters need help

In a statement, Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo said their team put up a hotline, which voters can use if they need assistance or if they have complaints related to their voting experience.

"Marami tayong lawyers on standby. Kailangan lang ma-advise lahat na lahat na mapapansin nila na outside the norm kailangan i-report saka i-document," Robredo said.

(We have a lot of lawyers on standby. They just need to be advised that everything they notice outside the norm should be reported and documented.)

Robredo expressed concern because of the reports of malfunctioning VCMs and election violence coming in from all over the country.

"Sana ipakita ng mga authorities na on top sila ng lahat na nangyayari. Kasi dito namana nakasalalay yung pagtitiwala ng tao sa pamahalaan," Robredo said.

(Hopefully, the authorities will show that they are on top of everything that is happening because this is where people's trust in the government depends.)

LATEST UPDATE: May 9, 2022 - 1:51pm

Follow the latest updates as Filipinos cast their votes for the 2022 local and national elections.

Main photo: AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin

May 9, 2022 - 1:51pm

Burst of gun fires rocked three separate towns in this island province minutes after the voting open Monday sending fear-gripped residents to scamper for safety, security officials say.

Shooting erupted between armed supporters of two rival candidates in an island barangay of Tabuan Lasa town as voting begun almost the same hour when the incident in Sumisip erupted, said Col. Pedro Martirez, Basilan Provincial Police Office director says.

Martirez says the incident occurred about 7a.m when the supporters of Boloh-Boloh barangay chairperson Jahid Abbas and Alfad Farouk, who is running for councilor, crossed paths at the vicinity of Boloh-Boloh Elementary School.

No one was reported casualty from both sides, according to Martirez. — The STAR/Roel Pareño

May 9, 2022 - 11:41am

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno casts his vote at Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila.

May 9, 2022 - 10:48am

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia says close to 2,000 vote-counting machines were reported defective.

Here's a breakdown of the resolved common issues, according to Garcia: 

  • Paper jam - 940 
  • Rejected ballots - 606 
  • VCM scanner not working - 158 
  • VCM printer not working - 87 
  • VCM printer not working properly - 76

— News5/Greg Gregorio

May 9, 2022 - 10:14am

Presidential hopeful Leni Robredo arrives at a polling station in the central Philippines on Monday to vote in high-stakes elections that Ferdinand Marcos Junior is heavily favoured to win. 

Robredo, 57, the main rival to Marcos Jr, was greeted by supporters chanting "Leni, Leni" as she entered the grounds of a school in Magarao municipality in Camarines Sur province. — AFP

May 9, 2022 - 9:27am

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte casts her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Matina, Davao City. 

Philstar
