'It's his right to endorse or not': Sara defends Duterte's non-endorsement of Marcos

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Presidential candidate Sara Duterte, running-mate of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., cast her vote in Davao City for the 2022 elections, Monday morning.

Wearing a hoodie, Duterte arrived at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School to cast her vote. The voting of the presidential daughter was livestreamed through the Radio Television Malacañang page.

Unlike her running-mate, Duterte indulged the members of the press waiting for her outside for a chance interview.

The vice presidential candidate again thanked those who supported them throughout their campaign, and she also expressed hope that the public will go out to vote.

President Duterte’s support

The younger Duterte also thanked her father for endorsing her candidacy as vice president. But the incumbent chief executive, up until the last minute, stuck to his statement and did not endorse any presidential candidate.

Sara’s running-mate, Marcos, said he would have wanted the incumbent president’s endorsement.

But she said there was no hard feelings that her father did not back her running-mate’s candidacy. “All of us can pick whoever candidate we want, most especially the president. It’s his right to endorse or not,” Sara said in a mix of English and Filpino.

President Duterte, whose party PDP-Laban already endorsed the UniTeam tandem, also did not attend their last miting de avance in Parañaque on Saturday.

But Sara clarified that there was never an announcement that her father will attend their last campaign event. “I think it was just a misinformation,” she added.

