^

Headlines

Marcos casts vote in Ilocos Norte

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 8:25am
Marcos casts vote in Ilocos Norte
This photo shows presidential bet Bongbong Marcos after casting his vote at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Ilocos Norte.
Screengrab from Uniteam

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has cast his vote in Ilocos Norte, early morning on Monday.

The survey frontrunner was flanked by his eldest son Sandro, who is seeking a congressional seat, when he arrived at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School.

Marcos cast his vote at around 7:00 a.m. and went out of his precinct at 7:33 a.m. In the same voting precinct with him is his sister, Irene.

After voting he then went to the corner of the school hallway and waved to his supporters for a few minutes while he talked to Sandro.

Marcos’ voting was livestreamed through the Uniteam BBM-Sara Facebook page. When the presidential bet was greeted by reporters, with one heard in the livestream asking for their plans for the day, the main video was pulled away from the crowd.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas frontrunner earlier said they are puzzled about claims interview access to him are difficult. But so far, he shunned reporters wanting to ask him questions after his last miting de avance on Saturday, and then after he voted in Ilocos Norte on Monday. — with reports from News5/Marianne Enriquez

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will promulgate the four disqualification cases filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Negros bishop, 77 priests support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

Negros bishop, 77 priests support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

By Gilbert Bayoran | 9 hours ago
San Carlos Diocese Bishop Gerardo Alminaza and 77 priests in Negros Occidental have joined other Catholic priests and lay...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

By Angelica Y. Yang | 13 hours ago
A public servant for over 50 years, Lacson vowed to pursue an administration centered on good governance and one that is free...
Headlines
fbtw
You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

21 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Sunday clarified that supporters of candidates are not part of the campaign prohibition as...
Headlines
fbtw
Hot, humid election day &ndash; Pagasa

Hot, humid election day – Pagasa

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
The easterlies warm and humid air coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring hot and humid weather to the entire country today...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos casts vote in Ilocos Norte

Marcos casts vote in Ilocos Norte

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has cast his vote in Ilocos Norte, early morning on M...
Headlines
fbtw
Voting underway in Philippine elections

Voting underway in Philippine elections

2 hours ago
Polls opened at 6:00 a.m., AFP reporters said. Voting was to continue until 7:00 p.m.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 national and local...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Full video of Isko Moreno's final campaign speech

WATCH: Full video of Isko Moreno's final campaign speech

10 hours ago
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Full video of Manny Pacquiao's final campaign speech

WATCH: Full video of Manny Pacquiao's final campaign speech

10 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao folded up his prepared notes as delivered a fiery final speech of his presidential campaign in his hometown...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with