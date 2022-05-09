Marcos casts vote in Ilocos Norte

This photo shows presidential bet Bongbong Marcos after casting his vote at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Ilocos Norte.

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has cast his vote in Ilocos Norte, early morning on Monday.

The survey frontrunner was flanked by his eldest son Sandro, who is seeking a congressional seat, when he arrived at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School.

Marcos cast his vote at around 7:00 a.m. and went out of his precinct at 7:33 a.m. In the same voting precinct with him is his sister, Irene.

Final preparations here at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School where presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr is expected to cast his vote around 7:00 AM today. @News5PH @onenewsph pic.twitter.com/QhXfUpSZd7 — Marianne Enriquez (@mariannenriquez) May 8, 2022

After voting he then went to the corner of the school hallway and waved to his supporters for a few minutes while he talked to Sandro.

Marcos’ voting was livestreamed through the Uniteam BBM-Sara Facebook page. When the presidential bet was greeted by reporters, with one heard in the livestream asking for their plans for the day, the main video was pulled away from the crowd.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas frontrunner earlier said they are puzzled about claims interview access to him are difficult. But so far, he shunned reporters wanting to ask him questions after his last miting de avance on Saturday, and then after he voted in Ilocos Norte on Monday. — with reports from News5/Marianne Enriquez