^

Headlines

Pacquiao spars with questions on competence in 'sincere' fight for country

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 8, 2022 | 2:21pm
Pacquiao spars with questions on competence in 'sincere' fight for country
This photo taken on May 7, 2022 shows Philippine boxing icon and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao (R) waving to supporters next to his wife Jinkee during a campaign rally in General Santos City, on the southern island of Mindanao.
AFP / STR

MANILA, Philippines — When he launched the biggest fight of his life in the farming and fishing city of General Santos in February, Manny Pacquiao presented himself as the champion of the poor.

He was, after all, the poor boy who left his hometown in search of a better life and took on several jobs — among them in construction — to make ends meet before he went on to become a boxing great and a billionaire.

"Sisiguraduhin ko ang bawat Pilipino ay may trabaho at hinahanap ng trabaho. At sisiguraduhin ko sa inyo na walang mahirap na inaagrabyado at inaapi," he told his supporters at his hometown’s Oval Plaza on February 8.

(I will make sure that every Filipino has a job and that jobs will look for them. I will ensure that the poor are not aggrieved and oppressed.)

Despite low ratings in opinion polls, the PROMDI standard-bearer said he is the best person to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte at the helm of power because of his impoverished roots. He believes the poor and the ordinary folk will deliver the votes needed to win the presidency.

"Hindi ako nakatingin sa survey ngayon. Ang focus ko ay iyong mga taong maaabot ko, iyong mga mahihirap. Iyong nasa D-E class," Pacquiao said in April.

(I am not looking at surveys. I am focused on reaching people, the poor, those in the D and E classes.)

In the last 90 days, he wooed voters across the archipelago by vowing to give the poor free housing, raise the minimum wage of workers, and equalize salaries across all regions.

His "Health of the Nation" platform—a 22-point plan—also promised free education, support for fisherfolk and farmers, improved transportation systems, and more tertiary-level hospitals.

Fight vs corruption

For Pacquiao, corruption is the reason why many Filipinos remain poor. So he made knocking out corruption in government a centerpiece of his campaign.

If elected president, he said he will build a "mega prison" for corrupt public officials and recover ill-gotten wealth from the Marcoses and their cronies.

The eight-division world champion also threw punches at survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. several times during the campaign. In March, Pacquiao challenged Marcos to a one-on-one debate as he stressed that the public cannot expect accountability from people who shun debates and forums.

He then called on the Marcos clan to pay their P203-billion estate tax liability as “no one is above the law.”

When the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy chief Alfonso Cusi endorsed the presidential bid of Marcos, Pacquiao pointed out the party was established to stand against the regime of Marcos’ late dictator father. In July 2021, the Cusi-wing expelled Pacquiao from the ruling party.

Divine intervention and improved numbers

Pacquiao was supposed to attend the Easter Sunday joint press conference of fellow survey laggards, which was expected to make a call for unity.

But it was a good thing he didn’t because the event turned out to be disastrous after Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso called on Vice President Leni Robredo—a distant second in pre-election surveys—to withdraw. After the faux pas, Domagoso’s preference rating nose-dived, and his campaign dealt with defections and resignations.

Pacquiao, who is deeply religious, attributed his missing the press conference to divine intervention. “If you are guided by God, God will find a way to protect you.”

He also rejected Domagoso’s call for the lone woman to quit the presidential race.

Pacquiao rose to third place in the latest survey of Pulse Asia, with 7%, overtaking Domagoso. Political analyst Jean Franco said the incumbent senator’s sincerity and consistency helped him improve his numbers, although he is well behind Marcos, who is leading with 56%.

Despite the odds, his camp said Pacquiao is the dark horse in the presidential race, and may still pull off a come-from-behind win.

Unproven competence

In January, Robredo said she would vote for Pacquiao if she were not running for president herself. "Kilala ko siya at alam ko na napaka-sinsero niyang tao (I know him and he’s a very sincere person)," 

But Pacquiao’s "unremarkable" track record as legislator is a “huge red flag” for voters, said Michael Yusingco, a senior research fellow at the Ateneo School of Government.

"They know his heart is in the right place, but he has not proven himself as a public official. For most voters it would be very difficult to envision him as president without any tangible proof to hold on to. And I think this handicap hounded his campaign significantly," Yusingco told Philstar.com.

"It did not help that during the debates, he was too reliant on general or motherhood statements in explaining his plans and proposals… In the end, his popularity was simply not enough to help a big [chunk] of the electorate to see him as a viable president," he added.

‘Revolution of the poor’

In a recorded message played at Pacquiao’s last political rally in General Santos City, his running mate Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Partylist) stressed the need for a "genuine change" in Philippine politics. Atienza, a former Manila mayor and environment chief, was unable to campaign in person because of a knee injury.

He appealed to voter to elect a "pro-poor" president.

Since February, Pacquiao has repeatedly denied speculations that he will quit the presidential race. On the last day of political campaigning, the fighter—both in boxing and politics— called on Filipinos, for the last time, to join him in a revolution against poverty.

"Laban ito ng mga mahihirap na gustong umangat sa buhay, gustong magkaroon ng opportunity at trabaho."

(This is the fight of the poor who wish to have better lives, those who want to have opportunities and jobs.)

 

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UniTeam concludes campaign in show of force in NCR

UniTeam concludes campaign in show of force in NCR

By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
Survey frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte are ending their 90-day campaign trail in...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo ends campaign run at historic financial district with 780,000 in attendance

Robredo ends campaign run at historic financial district with 780,000 in attendance

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
The site has been the place of many pivotal moments in the country’s political history, some of them associated with...
Headlines
fbtw
After early spark, a harsh comedown for Moreno's '2 joints' campaign

After early spark, a harsh comedown for Moreno's '2 joints' campaign

By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
Moreno was the consistent third-placer in the pre-election surveys up until the last one in April, when he dropped to fourth...
Headlines
fbtw
As campaign for 'unity' ends, bets take shots at EDSA, 2016 polls

As campaign for 'unity' ends, bets take shots at EDSA, 2016 polls

By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
In the 90-day campaign season, the UniTeam tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte have been...
Headlines
fbtw
No Duterte endorsement for frontrunner Marcos Jr.

No Duterte endorsement for frontrunner Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
Up until the last hour of the campaign season, presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. failed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Golden age': Marcos myths on Philippine social media

'Golden age': Marcos myths on Philippine social media

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
The clan's comeback from pariahs in exile to the peak of political power has been built on a relentless barrage of fake and...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo
play

WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo

12 hours ago
For his over one-hour miting de avance in Manila, Isko Moreno Domagoso spent more than 40 minutes taking jabs at Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to livestream receiving of COCs, ERs, canvassing

Senate to livestream receiving of COCs, ERs, canvassing

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Digital technology will be used for the first time by the Senate in livestreaming on social media the reception of the Certificates...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil firms seen to hike prices by P4/liter

Oil firms seen to hike prices by P4/liter

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
Massive pump price increases are set on Tuesday as global prices skyrocket on the European Union’s impending ban on...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate president: Comelec execs must do their jobs well

Senate president: Comelec execs must do their jobs well

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Officials of the Commission on Elections must do their jobs well and earn the trust of Filipinos as they risk rejection by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with