COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs â€” Duque

COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs — Duque

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 10:46am
Photo shows a crate containing COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility on May 8, 2021
US Embassy in the Philippines, Release

MANILA, Philippines — The COVAX facility will replace around 3.6 million expired COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, the Department of Health said.

The replacement of jabs comes with no additional cost, health chief Francisco Duque III said in a briefing aired Wednesday.

According to Duque, the expired COVID-19 shots made up 1.46% of the country’s vaccine inventory.

“Papalitan ‘yan. Ire-replace ng COVAX facility. Nag-meeting na kami kahapon at mayroon na silang sulat sa atin,” he said, noting the global vaccine-sharing initiative has a stockpile of vaccines with longer shelf life.

(Those will be replaced by COVAX facility. We had a meeting yesterday and they wrote us a letter.)

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, delivers COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people.

The DOH secretary added that he and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. also asked the COVAX facility to replace expired jabs that the government had procured.

The Philippines still has 98 million COVID-19 shots in its inventory, Galvez said.

More than 67.4 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Of the figure, only 12.9 million have gotten boosters.

The country began giving second COVID-19 booster doses to immunocompromised adults. Authorities have been urging unvaccinated people to get immunized, and those who are eligible for booster shots to get additional protection.

 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
LATEST UPDATE: February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.

Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.

The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.

The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño

February 11, 2022 - 5:05pm

January 31, 2022 - 2:46pm

The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.

The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
 

January 14, 2022 - 10:14am

The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.

In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.

"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.

View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.

November 12, 2021 - 11:01am

Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.

"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

